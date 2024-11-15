Get to know Brooklyn: The Best Spots to Eat and Chill in Three Neighborhoods

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being the largest borough of New York City by population, Brooklyn is full of character, history, and some of the best spots to eat and hang out on a weekend. As someone who attended high school in Brooklyn, I have gotten to know the borough super well and have many recommendations for any students who want to escape Manhattan for the day. Whether you’re a pizza lover, or looking to take cute photos with friends, these places are for you! Commuting to Brooklyn from Columbia University can seem daunting at first, but most neighborhoods are easily accessible by subway!

Downtown Brooklyn

Downtown is, of course, the most urban (and crowded) part of Brooklyn, filled with highrises, restaurants, and shopping.

To Eat: Dekalb Market (1 Train to 96th, 2/3 Train to Hoyt St.)

Located in the basement of City Point Shopping Center, Dekalb Market Hall will give you a taste of all that Downtown has to offer. Filled with little food stalls, LED lights, and a variety of seating, Dekalb has practically every cuisine imaginable. Whether you’re in the mood for tacos or bubble tea, Dekalb Market hall will have something for you.

To Chill: Fulton Mall (1 Train to 96th, 2/3 Train to Hoyt St.)

This street of Downtown Brooklyn is the biggest retail area of Brooklyn, where you can enjoy window shopping with your friends or exploring Macy’s. Beyond having your go-to shopping spots, Fulton Mall has so much character and will take you back to your childhood trips to the mall with your friends. Be sure to check out the new outdoor seating areas for taking a break in between stores!

Dumbo

Dumbo, my home neighborhood during high school, is becoming an increasingly popular spot for NYC visitors. This is mostly thanks to the gorgeous skyline Manhattan views visible from Dumbo’s waterfront piers and parks.

To Eat: Juliana’s Pizza (1 Train to 96th, 2/3 Train to Clark St.)

Juliana’s is undoubtedly one of the best pizza spots of NYC, popular even among Brooklyn locals. If you’re willing to brave the line out front, then indulge in Juliana’s classic pizzas as well as rotating specialties. Walk right over to the pier after your meal to see the breathtaking Downtown Manhattan skyline, or walk the Brooklyn Bridge with a friend!

To Chill: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge (1 Train to 96th, 2/3 Train to Clark St.)

The 1 Hotel, right on the water near Dumbo’s Pier 1, is one of my favorite study spots. The gorgeous lobby is accessible to the public all day every day, and has tables, sofas, pillows, plants, and fluffy rugs that make you feel right at home. With an attached cafe, this hotel has everything you need for a productive study session away from the bustle of Manhattan.

Park Slope

Park Slope is a residential, family-friendly neighborhood of Brooklyn set on Prospect Park, with Upper East Side vibes far away from the crowds.

To Eat: Katsuei (1 Train to 96th, 2/3 Train to Grand Army Plaza)

If you’re a sushi lover like me, Katsuei is a great spot for a girl’s night out, or birthday celebration in Park Slope. Be sure to try their omakase menu for the fullest experience.

To Chill: Grand Army Plaza Arch (1 Train to 96th, 2/3 Train to Grand Army Plaza)

Grand Army Plaza is a public plaza in the heart of Brooklyn where Park Slope and the surrounding areas culminate in a bustling intersection of cafes, grocery stores, and cute spots. The farmer’s market right near the arch is definitely worth checking out, especially in the fall (calling all apple cider lovers!).

These are just a few out of so many wonderful and diverse neighborhoods in Brooklyn! Each area has its own unique character, and hopefully these recommendations can give you a taste of what the borough has to offer, as well as open the doors to many future trips to other areas of Brooklyn as well. For more neighborhoods that would be sure to make a successful day trip, I recommend Williamsburg, Brooklyn Heights, and Red Hook. Happy exploring!