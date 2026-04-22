Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A shift from cold weather can be bittersweet in the world of perfume. While lots of time indoors and chilly air practically demands a showstopper fragrance, the humidity and overstimulation of sunshine can deem that same scent smothering. Though my taste in perfume has become varied, one consistent nemesis has been florals. Considering the floral associations of spring, I’ve had to work hard to find scents that fit the season while not embodying notes of spring’s most popular iconography.

If you’re a floral hater like I am or you just want to step outside of the box this season, here are five of my top picks. I must add the disclaimer that I own very few full size fragrance bottles due to my constantly vacillating roster! I’m the #1 supporter of buying travel sizes, purchasing a sample from LuckyScent, or finding decanted smaller sizes of niche fragrance on Scentsplit.

Le Labo The Matcha 26

Notes: Fig, cedar, matcha tea, bitter orange, vetiver

The Matcha is one of the few Le Labo fragrances I can actually tolerate. It’s familiar without being overdone to the point of almost being satirical, classic and wearable without being boring or stuffy. I would certainly agree with critics that the unfulfilled promise of a matcha scent left a lot to be desired. If there is some hint of matcha, woodiness and fig have staged a takeover. The fig in The Matcha is different from say, Father Figure by Phlur, in that it’s not heavy, it’s very green, and it conjures up thoughts of essential oils.

Commodity Ice(d)

Notes: Spearmint, frosted mango, eucalyptus, ginger, black pepper, tonka bean, amber

Last year I split the commodity fragrance sampler-reasonably priced and containing their entire release repertoire. I ended up claiming the gourmands (of course Milk and Gold) and fruity fragrance Juice. Though I don’t consider these unwearable picks, I found them a bit boring and not something I’d reach for repeatedly. Ice(d), which launched early this year, quickly caught my attention and didn’t at all disappoint when I smelled it in store. Ice(d) is frosty enough for the post winter transitional months, but evokes the fruitiness and freshness of spring. The mango scent is photorealistic while not syrupy or synthetic. Ice(d) reminds me of a $12 fruity drink, over halfway composed of ice and supposedly artisan-made syrup.

Arielle Shoshana Tuesday

Tuesday is my standout favorite from niche perfume pioneer Arielle Shoshana. The brand exclusively releases “days-of-the-week” themed scents, curating notes that encapsulate the experience and characteristics of their namesake day. Considering I’m ambivalent about (if not slightly jaded towards) Tuesdays, I didn’t expect to adore this scent as much as it did. It’s the ultimate luxury spa scent while also being universally calming and approachable. The freshness is simultaneously energizing and relaxing! While AS’s “Monday” release is similarly labeled as “tea-scented,” Tuesday is tea leaves freshly ground or in a tea bag pressed to the nose.

Phlur Matcha Milk (+ Berries and Cream)

Notes: black tea, bergamot, vanilla, milk, macadamia, matcha tea, musk, amber, patchouli

Body mists are unfairly assumed to be short-lasting or lower quality than their EDP/EDT counterparts. Phlur completely debunks this myth with every body mist they release. Not only is the packaging aesthetic and sleek but the scents themselves are unique and self-sufficient. Needless to say this was another release I was constantly stalking on the Sephora website. Though I appreciate the grassy matcha scent. I’m constantly chasing the high of my perfect matcha- Bath and Body Works “Vanilla Matcha Latte” hand soap, gone too soon and never to grace the perfume stratosphere. There’s a lack of appreciation for a gourmand matcha- maybe less authentic and largely made of Oatly oatmilk, but grounded and sweet. Phlur Matcha Milk did not disappoint at all. Berries and Cream is not my favorite on its own, but stands as a younger and fresher counterpart to Phlur’s “Strawberry Letter” 2025 valentine’s day release. I love to pair Matcha Milk with a small spritz of Berries and Cream to add fruitiness and dimension to a light and seasonally ambiguous ground.

Sorce In Dreams and Fairytales

Notes: vanilla bean, meringue, sugar, chamomile

Sorce is on the newer side of niche fragrance houses, making their luckyscent debut in 2025. Last year’s spring collection of minis featured this scent in multiple variations- blueberry, strawberry, pistachio, passionfruit, etc. Somehow the base of In Dreams and Fairytales compliments any additions. It’s fluffy, the tiniest bit milky, and reminiscent of vanilla bean ice cream not yet thawed post-freezer.

Spring has sprung, don’t let a heavy winter scent transport you to freezing flashbacks. If you’ve never resonated with rose, or even if you’re a floral superfan- it’s always a blast to build a collection you love and test out something unfamiliar.