This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.



Found yourself procrastinating even in the midst of midterms? These five tips could help even the worst of procrastinators avoid the habit (instead of school work).

Remove All Distractions

Have you ever found yourself doom scrolling on Instagram until the early AM to avoid something important? Social media, though intriguing and endlessly amusing, tends to be addictive by design. Try removing all technology from your study spaces. Place your phone in an entirely different room or give it to an accountability buddy who will keep it safe. For more drastic measures, delete social media apps on your phone. That way, you won’t be tempted to look at apps for “just a few minutes” while on a break.

Pomodoro Method

Created in the late 1980s by Francesco Cirillo, the Pomodoro Method is a time management technique that involves setting timers to break down studying into intervals, then taking short breaks afterwards. Each interval, or pomodoro, is 25 minutes. Breaks, however, are around five minutes. Employing this technique forces people to feel a sense of awareness around the passage of time. For those who struggle with social media distractions, proceed with caution. Five-minute breaks could easily turn into half an hour while scrolling TikTok. This technique is best used without phones nearby.

Below is a breakdown of the Pomodoro® Core Process

Step 1: Pick something to do

Step 2: Create a 25-minute work block

Step 3: Work until the timer rings

Step 4: Take a 5-minute break

Step 5: After four Pomodoros, take a 15-minute break

Break Down Tasks (into tiny tiny pieces)

One of the reasons people often procrastinate is because the tasks they have ahead of them seem just too large. To avoid feeling overwhelmed by a multitude of assignments, break them down into smaller, easier tasks. Got a fifteen page research paper due? Create a plan that breaks down every large segment of your task into manageable goals.

Example:

Goal 1: Turn off phone.

Goal 2: Get out of bed.

Goal 3: Sit down at desk.

Goal 4: Take out laptop.

Goal 5: Read the assignment handout.

Goal 6: Create a blank google document…and so on and so forth.

Though these goals seem small and redundant, the idea is to get unstuck from your current state of mind. To take things one step further, give yourself small deadlines for each goal…and rewards for when they are completed.

Meditate + Change Your Environment

Meditation clears the mind and induces a relaxed state. Visualize yourself completing all of your tasks and feeling a sense of relief for having the burden lifted off your shoulders. Then, start moving. Leave your dorm room. Take a short walk around campus. Walking by study spaces and seeing other students locked in could motivate you to get started on your assignments.

Give Yourself Designated Procrastination Time

Though it sounds counterintuitive, this method could actually be the one to help those even in the depths of procrastination. Imagine this. Your paper prospectus is due in five days. Seems far away, right? Think again. If you fall into your usual habit of procrastination, five days turn into three and then two until only a few hours remain before the deadline. Before letting panic transition to avoidance, try acknowledging. Acknowledge that you procrastinate. In fact, acknowledge that most college students procrastinate! Then, days before the deadline, block off “procrastination” time on your calendar. Make sure there is nothing in your immediate space that could entertain you (like technology). Allow yourself to do nothing. Boredom will inevitably follow and force you to think about all of the things you should be doing instead of pacing your tiny dorm room.

Though the strategies above are all extremely useful, what’s most important is to be kind to yourself. It’s been estimated that above 80% of college students engage in procrastination. The numbers show that you’re not alone in your struggles. Having self-compassion will put you in a more positive mindset prior to starting assignments, as opposed to constant self-criticism.

Happy studying!