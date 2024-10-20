The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding home in a new place can be challenging, especially in a big city. With so many places to explore and so many people to meet, it can be hard to know where to look. But finding home may be simpler than you think. You can find home through the people, culture, food, and events happening around the city. And in New York, there’s a little bit of everything.

Find home in the people. Every person is unique, but we all have things in common.

It is important to have different friends for different parts of you; they can make you feel seen in different ways. Moving to a new place without your “home friends” is difficult. You may feel as though you cannot act like yourself. But the opposite is true; in a new place you can find people that will help you discover new parts of yourself or expand the beautiful parts that already exist.

There is comfort in knowing every little detail about someone but just because you don’t, doesn’t mean you won’t eventually. When trying to make friends, you can draw similarities between the people back home and the people where you are now. It can bring a sense of home back to you. It can remind you of good times and that there are plenty of memories to make ahead. Find people that remind you of home. There are friends to be made everywhere.

Find home in the cultures of New York.

New York City is filled with all different types of cultures and backgrounds. You can find a diverse student body across Barnard and Columbia, but it is also worth exploring different neighborhoods. This could also be a fun bonding experience between you and a new friend. It could also be a fun solo trip to bring you closer with yourself. Do some research on different neighborhoods and then pick a day to spend there and explore. Here are some suggestions to start your research; Little Italy, Washington Heights, Flushing (China Town), Greenpoint, and Jackson Heights. There are many more not included on this list.

With all the different people in New York comes all different food.

There are many cuisines to try and with so many you’re bound to find something that reminds you of home. You may not even have to leave Morningside Heights. The food trucks outside of Columbia and Barnard include Hooda Halal, Moma Delight, Huitzilin, El Toro Rojo, Fogon, and more. And if none of these appeal to you, each block in New York is filled with different restaurants. There is something for everyone. Try searching your favorite food or type of food into Google and see what the results are for restaurants in New York City. It may take a couple tries to find the place that feels the most like home, but it will be worth it.

You can find home in doing the things you love in the city.

Think of your favorite thing you loved to do back home and try to find it or something similar in the city. Start on campus by looking at clubs at Columbia and Barnard. Clubs and organizations can be found here: Columbia Clubs and Organizations and Barnard Clubs and Organizations. It is your chance to continue doing what you love while meeting new people with the same interest. There are also events going on in the city every night. For example, pop up events, clubs, movie showings, and more. If you already know what you’re looking for, I recommend searching for the event on TikTok, Instagram, or Google. Follow the accounts @nybucketlist and @nyc_forfree on Instagram for fun things to do in New York; one of them is bound to remind you of home.

I hope that you will be hope soon. But in the meantime, try something new! Your definition of home just might expand, and maybe you’ll end up with two homes.