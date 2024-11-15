The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New Yorkers dwelling in the city may associate autumn with trekking uptown for some apple picking or pumpkin patches… The fresh, crisp air and the quiet nature is almost always experienced away from the bustling urban life. But, autumn in the city can be just as rewarding if you find the right spots! And New York City’s fall scene is renowned for its breathtaking foliage, endless festivals and events, as well as its beautiful decorations. So, I’ve listed 5 different ways you can FALL in love with autumn in New York City.

Go for a stroll in Central park

Although this might be a little basic, it’s popular for a reason. New York City’s beautiful fall foliage is showcased throughout Central Park and going for a walk in the scenic park can brighten your mood and make your entire day better. On top of that, the scenery will definitely take your breath away! And, of course, if you’re bored of seeing Central Park (despite its 843 acres of land), there are multitudes of other parks you can explore the rustic fall foliage in—including Bryant Park, Prospect Park, and Fort Tryon park (near the Met Cloisters, which can be a beautiful break from midterms or papers!)

Eat an apple cider donut from a farmer’s market

Any farmer’s market you stumble upon will have these warm, soft apple cider donuts—usually along with some hot apple cider or herbal tea! You can feel good about supporting local businesses and farmers while enjoying bites of delicious donuts perfect for the fall atmosphere. I have tried apple cider donuts from a booth at the Union Square Greenmarket where I got 3 for $5, and they were amazing! I highly recommend this as a fall activity. You can treat yourself while exploring the farmer’s market at the same time, knocking out two birds with one stone.

Visit the New York Botanical Garden light trail, inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas!

If you’re willing to spend some money on fall activities, this light trail is the way to go, complete with interactive light installations, 3D sculptures, and video projections from the famous Disney movie. Tickets start at $49, and this themed light trail is open until November 30! You can see your favorite characters and hear music from one of the most popular Halloween and Christmas films.

Friend of a Farmer’s apple pancakes

This rustic, autumn-themed American restaurant is currently blowing up for their breakfast and brunch menu, the apple pancakes in particular!! You can’t get more seasonal than this. There are two locations in the Upper West Side and Gramercy Park—I recommend the Gramercy Park location as you can go for a stroll in Gramercy Park right after a delicious meal! The rustic farmhouse style restaurant will transport you right to the rural countryside… in the middle of the city!

Starbucks Reserve Roastery in the Meatpacking District

During the fall and winter season, seasonal drinks such as the pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice affogato are available at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery—and are absolutely perfect to drink as the chilly weather sets in! The atmosphere of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery is like no other, designed to be a sensory experience paired with high quality blends and a beautiful interior that is perfect for autumn weather. There are only six Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in the entire world and, in my opinion, fall is the best time to visit one! I personally recommend the pumpkin spice affogato.

I hope these recommendations will help romanticize your New York City autumn life a little more! There’s nowhere quite like the Big Apple, and its beauty is even more immersive during the fall season. Get out there and explore!