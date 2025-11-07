“Fall”ing for Live Concerts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we make our way into fall, sometimes the most effective way to warm up from the chilly weather is to spend time with our fellow dancers, creatives, and music fans alike. Whether that’s braving the infamously intimidating mosh pits (as cautioned by hundreds of thousands on Tiktok), watching Laufey swing and dance while simultaneously playing 20 instruments, or fanchanting with your lightstick at the long awaited Tomorrow X Together concert, New York’s vibrant concert scene has something for everyone. As we celebrate our shared musical interests and find community within the bustling city streets, here are some tips to ensure the most fun concert experience for all!

Be in tune with the crowd and respect the moment! You paid good money to see your favorite artist perform LIVE–not through your phone screen! In other words, your Instagram feed can wait. Make sure to have spatial awareness but also let loose! Dance and party like nobody’s watching, but also be mindful of your space. No one likes the guy or girl bumping into everyone else in the crowd! New York concert venues unfortunately pack many people per square foot, so a little awareness goes a long way! Take care of yourself and look out for your friends. Hydrate hydrate hydrate, wear noise cancelling earbuds if you need, and pull your friends away if a group of high schoolers decide to mosh in the area you’re standing in. Concerts are intense but can be so memorable and incredibly rewarding. Make community! Connect with your fellow fans on the music artists you love, your concert outfits, your favorite songs, your favorite albums—the possibilities are endless!

So, as autumn makes its way into New York, let’s make a musical community that is nothing short of kindness and respect while simultaneously enjoying our favorite tunes! Good luck tackling NYC’s live music scene!