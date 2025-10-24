Deadlines, Distance, and Dating: How to Make It Work

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Relationships are hard, especially as a college student. The dreaded midterm season, nightly readings, and highly-caffeinated study sessions often make it hard to find the time for meaningful connection. When you add distance to the equation, whether a friend or a significant other across the country, finding ways to stay close becomes even more difficult. Though I sadly cannot teleport you to your person, I can offer date ideas to keep your relationship strong and ensure it withstands the test of time [differences].

Date 1: Movie Night

What’s better than a cool night, warm blankets, popcorn, and a movie? Everyone loves a movie night. From the “Black Swan” with Natalie Portman to “Perfect Blue” by director Satoshi Kon, movies make for a perfect virtual date/hangout. Make it a fun experience and pick from each other’s comfort moves, swap picks, or choose a different theme each week. Syncing a film over facetime or screensharing on Zoom allows you to react and share something in real time; permitting you to form inside jokes, provide post-movie debriefs, and ultimately connect in a simple but special way.

Date 2: Share Playlists

If you’re looking for a way to stay connected, without committing to a full move, look no further than music playlists. Share a more creative side by curating playlists on Spotify or Apple Music. Base your song choices on different vibes, your favorite songs, lyrics that remind you of them, etc. Playlists don’t only share what you’re interested in, but they also enable you to stay connected without detracting from your busy schedule or constantly texting. It’s a simple, yet deeply personal way of staying connected with your favorite people.

Date 3: Cooking or Baking Together

For moments when you do have time, cooking or baking over facetime is the perfect mix of chaotic and cozy. Either choose recipes to try together (brownies, pasta, or something more ambitious), or surprise each other by revealing your masterpiece at the end. From laughing over someone’s extraordinary ability to burn everything to enjoying the end-meal/dessert, this date activity allows you to simply enjoy doing something together and feel close when you’re miles apart. The homey vibes turn a monotonous afternoon into a cherished memory – perfect for the upcoming fall and winter seasons.

Date 4: Study Sessions

If you feel trapped between wanting time with your person and being productive, look no further than study dates. Set up your station at the library, cafe, dorm, set your timer, and hop on the call. During your breaks, chat about life, homework, teachers, etc. and enjoy one another’s company. This date idea is ideal as it reduces stress both socially and academically, making school less isolating and stressful while strengthening your relationship.

Date 5: Walk and Talk

Whether your college is in the cornfields of rural Illinois, the sunny beaches of Malibu, or in the bustling city of New York, walking is free! Put your headphones on and show each other your campus; talk about your plans, the day’s events, whatever comes to mind during the call. It brings you together and feels more personal, like you’re truly living together, compared to constant messaging. Moreover, sharing your calendar, and pencilling in these walk and talks, provides insight into your person’s life and bridges your busy schedules together. Just ten minutes of your day strengthens your connections, makes the distance feel smaller, and creates harmony between you and your person’s daily lives.

College relationships are complicated, but they don’t have to disappear under assignment deadlines and discussion sections. From sharing your creative side with playlists to staying cozy during Facetime movie sessions, the little moments add up. Relationships are not built on luck, but a foundation of intention, trust, and effort. It’s ultimately the choices you make that strengthen your connection, not the distance between you.