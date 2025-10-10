​​Costumery 101: How to Not Be Boring This Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves are changing color, the weather is cooling off, and fall is in the air. This time of year brings scary, cozy, and chic vibes. From pumpkin spice lattes, to new fall runway collections, and Halloween, fall truly has everything. While I can’t help your fear of horror movies, I can ensure you’re awarded “best costume” at any Halloween event.

Costume 1: Paris Hilton

Whether you love her or hate her, Paris Hilton is an undeniable icon of Y2K culture. The heiress is known for her flair for dramatics, sassy attitude, and, of course, her desire for the spotlight. To channel your inner socialite this Halloween and recreate this look:

A “That’s Hot” t-shirt (or a similarly famous Hilton slogan)

A denim skirt

A pair of boots

Bonus points: oversized sunglasses.

Remember, her image is a messy party girl; thus, the sloppier the outfit the better. The paparazzi will be hounding you in no time with this simple, 2000’s throwback costume.

Image: https://pin.it/1CzQYqpH6

Costume 2: Patrick Bateman from “American Psycho”

If you’re looking for something scary and chic this Halloween, look no further than Patrick Bateman. Only a few things are needed to put this costume together:

– A poncho

– A black mini skirt

– A white button down

– A tie from your dad’s closet.

This look primarily relies on closet staples, making it a quick and chic Halloween costume. However, you can add to the base outfit, and up the ante, by applying fake blood on the poncho, purchasing a fake axe or Sony Walkman, or layering with a business jacket. Ultimately, it’s a low effort costume, but one that will make Paul Allen seethe with jealousy.

Image: https://pin.it/61MH1f551

Costume 3: Your Favorite Singer

​​What better way to signal your interests than dressing up as your favorite artist? From Lana Del Rey, to Lily Rose Depp, to Marina, to Deftones, there are so many possibilities and aesthetics to choose from – making it really easy to match with what’s in your closet. Given the celebrity-focused nature of the costume, you have a lot of creative freedom; however, it is important to stick to their base aesthetic; ensure you include key pieces to help others easily identify the person eg. Give yourself enormous old Hollywood hair, wear heart-shaped sunglasses, or decorate yourself with flowers to embody Lana del Rey’s “Lust for Life” album.

Image: https://pin.it/6rMzKnbwB

Costume 4: Maxine Minx

With her pale blue eyeshadow and blank stare, Maxine Minx is the “it girl” of horror films. To embody her farmer chic you’ll need the following pieces:

Overalls

A red head scarf

Cowboy boots

Her outfit is rather simple, so adding fake blood or prop cigarettes will definitely help to solidify the outfit as Maxine rather than a generic farmer. Are you ready to be a star? This costume will have you looking spotlight and hoedown ready.

Image: https://pin.it/1NWPGsJjr

Costume 5: Winx Club

I obviously have to mention the most fashionable characters in television history, especially because they work exceptionally well for group costumes. Preparation depends on the character, but it generally involves these items (all within the color palette of the character):

A mini skirts

Go Go boots

A Crop top

Whether you add fairy wings or not is up to you, the outfits are highly recognizable as is; however, adding gloves or hair pieces really adds to the costume and character aesthetic. Winx Club is very whimsical, so try to play with different textures for different pieces, either a shimmery skirt or flowy top to accentuate the other-worldy, fairy nature of the outfit. With this costume, you’ll be asked left and right if you’ve been transported from Alfea.

Image: https://pin.it/7edvtOtQD