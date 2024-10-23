 Celebrating the Diner Experience 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

Nothing feels more quintessentially American than a diner. Leaving my home in South Carolina to attend college in New York City, something that I’ve realized is that food chains and famous restaurants vary drastically based on region. So much of the food that I grew up with is not available anywhere else outside of the southeast—but, diners were always the constant. Regardless of where I have gone—west coast, northeast, southwest—there have always been diners available to me with similar, if not completely the same, menus.

It’s that sameness, that unfailing presence of diners, that offers a kind of comfort. They serve as a thread that ties different parts of the country together, offering a taste of home even when you’re miles away. The things that remind you of home often occur in subtle ways, from someone walking by that smells exactly like your grandmother to hearing a song in a store that you loved as a child; diners are similar. The smell of pancakes, the chatter from patrons around, the endless coffee—all of these things bring back memories and they anchor us in the new places we find ourselves in.

And diners were designed precisely with this in mind. Walter Scott, who after quitting his newspaper job in 1872, started a mobile food business selling sandwiches and coffee from his wagon in downtown Providence, Rhode Island; from his innovation, the lunch cart was created and the blueprint for diners originated. Down the road, in the aftermath of the Great Depression, the target clientele shifted from men to women and families, with the promise of home-cooked meals and a welcoming atmosphere. The marketing behind diners emphasized that these establishments were meant to be cornerstones of communities—places where families could enjoy a nice meal together, regardless of their background.

That magic of diners still remains today because not much has changed with diners since and that is exactly what makes them so beautiful. Diners are unlike the fining-dining or fast-food eateries—they are not a place of experimentation, but rather a place of comfort and safety. You shouldn’t go to a diner expecting the latest food trends or cutting-edge culinary techniques—you go for the reliability of a classic meal that tastes just like you remember.

Us here, as part of the Columbia University community, are incredibly lucky to have a diner called Tom’s so close to campus, at the corner of West 112th Street. That diner has heard endless conversations and seen so many friends and family from those on campus and from our surrounding communities. I, personally, have stayed there until closing hours with friends chatting over the current hardships we’re navigating, stressing over the upcoming midterm season, or gossiping about celebrity drama. The long hours we stayed in that diner would give the manager at the restaurant giving 90-minute time limits a heart attack—but at Tom’s we’ve never been asked to leave, in fact, waiters have joined in our conversations. It’s such a friendly environment and reminds me so much of the nights I spent in high school at Waffle House with friends. If you haven’t gone, it’s a must before leaving this university or at the very least going to any other diner in the city.

It would be remiss of me, after all this raving about Tom’s and diners in general, not to share my menu favorites with any newcomers or regulars wanting to try something new. So here they are:

Patty Melt – Don’t let the name fool you, this is essentially a burger. The difference is that a patty melt includes very specific ingredients, including Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and grilled seeded rye bread, while a burger is more open-ended with the toppings and cheese that can be used. There has never been a moment when I’ve gotten this at Tom’s, taken a bite, and not experienced the juiciest, most savory burst of flavor. You can choose the sandwich-only option or the deluxe, which includes fries and a pickle. Patty melts are included on my menu of death-row meals, and while I enjoy the Swiss cheese, I always opt for good old American cheese—extra American cheese at that. This is my go-to order at not only Tom’s but any diner that sells it! French Toast – Whenever I’m in the mood for breakfast or having breakfast for dinner at Tom’s, I immediately order the French toast. French toast can be incredibly tricky—the egg-to-milk ratio must be proportionate; otherwise, the dish comes out tasting too eggy. With every order of French toast at Tom’s, that’s never been an issue. The French toast has a custard-like taste, is light and fluffy, not overly sweet, and isn’t greasy. If you’re craving breakfast at Tom’s, this would be my first suggestion! Wings – Another savory dish! The buffalo wings come in either a 6-piece or 12-piece option and are a delicious choice if you aren’t especially hungry or want a quick bite. The wings are on the smaller side (which, depending on your preference, might be a good or bad thing), have just the right amount of crispiness, aren’t overpoweringly spicy, and are the perfect amount of messy! Honorable mentions The Reuben Sandwich . I haven’t had it directly, but my mom ordered it and let me taste it, and for someone who’s not a huge fan of sauerkraut, it was surprisingly good! If you’re into sauerkraut and Reuben sandwiches in general, I would give this a try.

. I haven’t had it directly, but my mom ordered it and let me taste it, and for someone who’s not a huge fan of sauerkraut, it was surprisingly good! If you’re into sauerkraut and Reuben sandwiches in general, I would give this a try. Pancakes. You can’t go wrong with this staple dish. While not my favorite breakfast option, Tom’s pancakes have satisfied my cravings whenever I’ve had them. It’s a 3-stack, southern-buttermilk style, fluffy, and perfect for anyone wanting to play it safe on their first visit!

In a city as busy as New York City, diners like Tom’s give me pause and remind me of the familiar amidst the storm. Diners have provided me and others like me a safe space for late-night conversations, relaxation, and enjoying the classic dishes we grew up with. Whether it’s for a late-night bite, a midday catch-up, or breakfast for dinner, diners are a constant—offering a taste of home, even when you’re miles away.