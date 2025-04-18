Celebrating Easter in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

As we “hop” into spring, I know I’m not alone in feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of upcoming projects, papers, and deadlines. Finals are calling, and as the end of the year draws closer, college students are drowning in a sea of stress. 2025 is flying by, and, in the blink of an eye, New York City has transformed from gloomy, 20 degree temperatures to beautiful, sunny days. Suddenly, there’s less than a month before the end of the semester, and spring is in the air, for real this time.

Amidst miserly treks to the library and grinding out endless readings, Easter will soon be upon us! A time of celebration, spring, and childhood memories of fun goodie baskets and Easter egg hunts. Although it might not be the most ideal time for most university students to soak in the sunshine and spring cheer, this wholesome Sunday happens to be this weekend! So here are some activities you can do—alone or with friends—to celebrate Easter weekend!

Go to the Easter parade and bonnet festival

New York City offers a fun and festive Easter Bonnet Parade annually (dating back to 1870!), and this year it takes place on Sunday, April 20th. Anyone can join in on the festivities and trek down 5th Avenue with the rest of the parade, reveling in over-the-top bonnets and extravagant costumes. This is the perfect way to do something special on the holiday, and who doesn’t love a whimsical hat?

DIY Easter eggs

We college students love to get crafty… And what’s a better way to do so than making your own Easter eggs? Dip Hard-boiled eggs into a dye of your own creation, using food coloring, water, and vinegar. There are many tutorials online, and you can get creative with designs, such as confetti decorations using tissue paper or encircling eggs in lace. You can also choose to empty the eggs and fill them with confetti for a fun surprise over someone’s head.

Make an easter basket for your friends—or for yourself

Show your friends your appreciation with an Easter basket this weekend! You can embrace Easter bunny energy by grabbing a basket at Target and filling it up with the candy you’ve been eyeing: chocolate bunnies, Reese’s eggs, pastel cookies, the list is endless! If you want to go the extra mile, buy plastic Easter eggs and put candy in them for an extra wow-factor.

Dress up and go to afternoon tea

Nothing says “springtime” more than an afternoon tea session with friends all dressed up in dainty clothing, and Easter might be the best time to try out a viral afternoon tea spot in New York City. Surrounded by charming pink walls or floral porcelain plates, you will feel that springtime truly is officially upon us. Popular options include Prince Tea House, Lillie’s Victorian, or Angelina Paris.

Despite all the on-going chaos as we near the end of a long school year, I hope you can celebrate Easter with your friends and feel some of the elation from our younger years, when we had no responsibilities other than wondering if the Easter bunny visited overnight. Although the Easter bunny might not be real, you can still treat yourself to some delectable sweets and join in on the festivities happening all around the city! Happy Easter!