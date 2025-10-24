Can ChatGPT Out-Human a College Student?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always wondered what it’d be like to have a personal assistant- a bona fide, corporate-ladder-climbing, Anne Hathaway-in-the-devil-wears-prada-style right hand man or woman. As someone with a horrific case of time blindness, I’m always scrambling to my next commitment, accompanied by whatever planning outlet has managed to garner my favor for the week. I’ve dabbled in GCAL, Notion, Google Sheets, and a few over-priced Paper Source planners, but until just this week, I had never asked the closest thing I’ll ever get to a personal assistant unless I seriously lock in on my career: ChatGPT!

I sent over my schedule and explained that my key issue was feeling like I was running out of time. Surprisingly, Chat was very understanding and empathetic for an AI confidant. Out of the 5 strategies to minimize my stress and maximize my efficiency, these 3 made the biggest impact on my daily routine.

Remember that YOU create your schedule and allow yourself to be flexible in areas where you can be. Your first “schedule” doesn’t have to be your final one.

One area of my routine that seemed particularly straining was my long list of morning exercise obligations. Even waking up at 5:30, I was in a constant state of panic trying to fit in a meal before my lift, my full workout, and my post-workout cardio- all before a 10:10 class. I woke up already stressed and felt I had lived a full day before even making it through my first class. In deciding to implement flexibility where I could, I changed around my morning routine on days where I had a 10:10 so that I was sleeping in a bit more, only doing cardio before class, and allowing myself semi-unlimited time in the afternoon to actually enjoy my workout. Do I prefer to work out in the morning? Yes, but I also prefer not to sprint to my 10:10, out of breath and bitter.

Minimize transition time. Identify areas where you might be “getting stuck” and streamline them.

A newly minted Barnard suite resident, I’m very much enjoying access to a kitchen this year (as tiny as it may be). I love to assemble my own meals, and by opting for the lowest meal plan, I’ve essentially committed to doing so. The problem lies in having to return to my dorm between classes to cook and eat. This process doesn’t take a particularly long time on its own, but ultimately ends up taking 5x as long as it should as I scroll at the table or blab to my roommate about nothing for 20 minutes. Putting this tip into practice, I started packing 2 meals in Tupperware and an Amazon lunch bag. Not only am I absolutely obsessed with my lunch bag, but I also find myself more productive without having to return to my dorm 40 times a day.

Give yourself positive evidence through following the plan, not your mood.

I can’t exactly applaud Chat for originality on this one, as I’ve heard this phrase maybe 50 times on TikTok today alone. Even so, that doesn’t make it any less accurate. The more I stick to my pre-set plan, the more I believe I can be someone who follows a plan and accomplishes things! Going into a study session expecting procrastination leads to procrastination. Proving to yourself that you will, indeed, follow through leads to more positive internal dialogue and more efficient work.