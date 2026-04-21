Best Dining Hall Dishes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wednesday Grilled Cheeses

Both Grace Dodge and Ferris offer a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches every Wednesday, and, personally, it is my favorite meal of the week. While both offer tasty sandwiches, my personal preference is Grace Dodge’s, as it comes with flavorful tomato soup and multiple types of cheeses inside of the sandwich. On the other hand, if you are looking for some more experimental options, then Ferris might be your best bet, as they often feature interesting combinations such as peppers and pesto or prosciutto. Ferris also offers soup cups, but they are less flavorful than Grace Dodge’s.

Taco Day at Faculty House

Once in a blue moon, Faculty House will feature a Chipotle-esque taco bar with a variety of toppings, proteins, and sauces to add to your meal. The tortillas here are the best that I have tried on campus, and you can’t go wrong with their actually-fresh guacamole. If you want a vegetarian option, you can layer cheese, rice, beans, guacamole, and salsa to create a delicious combination. To top it off, Faculty House has a chocolate soft serve machine, and they have even added a topping bar with sprinkles, oreos, and a variety of syrups. If you are feeling up to it, you can even grab one of their cookies and turn it into an ice cream sandwich!

Omelets at Ferris

Every morning, Ferris opens an omelet bar which has countless options of meats and vegetables to mix into your eggs (yes, actual eggs, not just the pre-prepared egg mixture). You can either do a scramble or an omelet, and each is equally buttery and delicious. You can add in as many toppings—and eggs!—as you choose. My go-to order is an omelet with four eggs, peppers, broccoli, cheese, and tomatoes. They also have easy-to-access croissants at the front of the station which you can cut up and make into a sandwich. I, however, normally head to the bagel bar and, after buttering one, add in my omelet to create the perfect breakfast sandwich.

Grilled Vegetables + Hummus + Provolone + Roasted Red Peppers + Red Onion + Olive Oil

If you are looking for the best possible Chef Mike’s sandwich combination, recite the above. With passion. They add the perfect amount of hummus, which pairs great with the grilled vegetables, and the sandwich is filled but not overflowing to the point where it is impossible to eat it. I always get plantain chips as my side, which you can layer inside of your sandwich if you please to add a bit of a crunch. Their sandwiches are huge and can be placed into your fridge for a late night snack or even an extra meal if you are low on swipes for the week!