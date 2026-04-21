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Columbia Barnard | Life

Best Dining Hall Dishes

Alyssa Finigan Student Contributor, Columbia University & Barnard College
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
  1. Wednesday Grilled Cheeses

Both Grace Dodge and Ferris offer a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches every Wednesday, and, personally, it is my favorite meal of the week. While both offer tasty sandwiches, my personal preference is Grace Dodge’s, as it comes with flavorful tomato soup and multiple types of cheeses inside of the sandwich. On the other hand, if you are looking for some more experimental options, then Ferris might be your best bet, as they often feature interesting combinations such as peppers and pesto or prosciutto. Ferris also offers soup cups, but they are less flavorful than Grace Dodge’s. 

  1. Taco Day at Faculty House

Once in a blue moon, Faculty House will feature a Chipotle-esque taco bar with a variety of toppings, proteins, and sauces to add to your meal. The tortillas here are the best that I have tried on campus, and you can’t go wrong with their actually-fresh guacamole. If you want a vegetarian option, you can layer cheese, rice, beans, guacamole, and salsa to create a delicious combination. To top it off, Faculty House has a chocolate soft serve machine, and they have even added a topping bar with sprinkles, oreos, and a variety of syrups. If you are feeling up to it, you can even grab one of their cookies and turn it into an ice cream sandwich!

  1. Omelets at Ferris

Every morning, Ferris opens an omelet bar which has countless options of meats and vegetables to mix into your eggs (yes, actual eggs, not just the pre-prepared egg mixture). You can either do a scramble or an omelet, and each is equally buttery and delicious. You can add in as many toppings—and eggs!—as you choose. My go-to order is an omelet with four eggs, peppers, broccoli, cheese, and tomatoes. They also have easy-to-access croissants at the front of the station which you can cut up and make into a sandwich. I, however, normally head to the bagel bar and, after buttering one, add in my omelet to create the perfect breakfast sandwich.

  1. Grilled Vegetables + Hummus + Provolone + Roasted Red Peppers + Red Onion + Olive Oil

If you are looking for the best possible Chef Mike’s sandwich combination, recite the above. With passion. They add the perfect amount of hummus, which pairs great with the grilled vegetables, and the sandwich is filled but not overflowing to the point where it is impossible to eat it. I always get plantain chips as my side, which you can layer inside of your sandwich if you please to add a bit of a crunch. Their sandwiches are huge and can be placed into your fridge for a late night snack or even an extra meal if you are low on swipes for the week!

Alyssa Finigan

Columbia Barnard '29

Alyssa Finigan is a driven and thoughtful student whose academic interests and personal experiences are deeply rooted in leadership, advocacy, and community engagement. She is a freshman at Barnard College of Columbia University, where she plans to major in Political Science and Human Rights with a minor in Psychology. Alyssa is highly motivated to attend law school and aspires to become a criminal defense lawyer, with a particular interest in advocating for equity and fairness within the justice system.

Recognized as a Milken Scholar, Alyssa has demonstrated a strong commitment to academic excellence while actively pursuing opportunities to make a meaningful impact beyond the classroom. Her passion for civic engagement began early, as she founded a debate club at her local middle school. Through this initiative, she introduced students to world geography and global politics while helping them build confidence in public speaking, critical thinking, and respectful discourse. This experience reinforced her belief in the importance of education as a tool for empowerment.

In addition to her educational outreach, Alyssa volunteered with the Beach Cities Health District, where she advocated for increased attention to youth mental wellness. Her work emphasized the importance of accessible mental health resources and proactive community-based solutions, further shaping her interest in the intersection of policy, psychology, and social justice.

At Columbia, Alyssa serves on the recruitment committee for Phi Lambda Sigma, a pre-professional society for students interested in policy, politics, and government, and is also an active member of the university’s pre-law society. Outside of academics, she enjoys exploring New York City, discovering new food spots, and spending time in Central Park observing its wildlife. Alyssa is motivated by growth, curiosity, and a desire to contribute meaningfully to the communities she is part of.