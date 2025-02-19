 All About the Athena Film Festival 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter.

This year’s Athena Film Festival runs from March 6th to March 9th and promises an exciting array of films across three categories: narratives, documentaries, and shorts. The festival’s opening night film, Satisfied, is one of the most anticipated screenings of the event. This intimate documentary explores the life of actress Renée Elise Goldsberry, delving into her struggles to balance a thriving career with her desire to build a family. Set against the backdrop of the hit musical Hamilton, the film offers a raw and personal glimpse into the challenges many women face in high-pressure industries. Following the screening, audiences will have the rare opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with Renée Elise Goldsberry herself, making for a memorable and inspiring opening night. The screening takes place on Thursday, March 6th at 6:00 pm.

Not only is the festival a wonderful entertainment and educational opportunity, but it is extremely accessible for students of Barnard and Columbia. The tickets for individual screenings are $6, and a pass which includes unlimited screenings, access to post-discussion screenings, and Q&As is only $30.

Since its inception in 2011, the Athena Film Festival has been a beacon for promoting diverse stories of women’s leadership in cinema. Held annually at Barnard College in the Diana Center, the festival showcases a powerful lineup of films that highlight the achievements, struggles, and triumphs of women across different fields. The festival is a collaborative effort supported by the non-profits Hollywood and Women and the Artemis Rising Foundation, both dedicated to fostering inclusive storytelling in the entertainment industry.

The Athena Film Festival is unique in its commitment to amplifying women’s stories, providing a much-needed space for filmmakers who challenge traditional narratives and push boundaries. Over the years, it has become a prominent fixture in the independent film scene, drawing audiences passionate about gender equality, social justice, and compelling storytelling. By focusing on women’s leadership, the festival not only showcases inspiring films but also sparks conversations about the roles women play in shaping our world.The Athena Film Festival continues to shine a light on the remarkable contributions of women in film, making it a must-attend event for those passionate about storytelling and gender equality. Whether you are a film enthusiast, a student, or an aspiring filmmaker, the festival offers a chance to witness stories that inspire, challenge, and empower. Don’t miss this year’s inspiring lineup and the chance to be part of a movement that champions women’s voices on the big screen. If you want more information visit their website – https://athenafilmfestival.com/.