A Rant on Liz’s Place

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Columbia Barnard chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is something uniquely humiliating about standing in line at Liz’s Place at 9:12 a.m., already late, already exhausted, already knowing you’re about to spend an unreasonable amount of dining points on coffee that will taste like absolutely nothing.

And still, you stay in line.

Liz’s has perfected the art of being just convenient enough that you can’t avoid it. It’s right there in the lobby. You pass it constantly. You see people sitting there pretending to be productive, laptops open, iced drinks sweating onto the tables. It creates the illusion that this is a normal, functional campus café experience. That this is where you go to reset, to caffeinate, to become a person capable of reading 70 pages of theory without dissociating.

It’s a lie.

Every time I order coffee from Liz’s, I experience a brief, irrational moment of hope. Maybe this time it’ll be strong. Maybe this time it’ll actually taste like coffee. Maybe this time I won’t immediately regret spending my dining points.

Then you take the first sip, and it’s exactly what you feared. Weak. Watery. Empty. It doesn’t taste bad in a dramatic way. It tastes bad in a depressing way. It tastes like absence. Like someone made coffee and then apologized for it.

You don’t feel caffeinated. You feel scammed.

And the prices make it worse. The amount of dining points that disappear for one drink is genuinely shocking when you stop and think about it. Dining points already feel limited, like something you have to mentally ration for the entire semester, and Liz’s burns through them at a speed that feels almost aggressive. You’ll tap your ID casually, not thinking too much about it, and then later check your balance and feel actual panic.

All that, and you’re still tired.

It would be different if the coffee were actually good. Or strong. Or worth the cost in literally any measurable way. But it isn’t. It’s the kind of coffee you finish out of obligation, not enjoyment. You drink it because you paid for it. Because you need to justify the loss. Because throwing it out would make the whole experience feel even more ridiculous.

What makes Liz’s especially frustrating is that everyone knows this. This is not a secret. This is one of the most universally agreed-upon experiences at Barnard. Ask anyone, and they will immediately tell you the same thing: it’s overpriced, it’s weak, and it destroys your dining points.

And yet it’s always full. The line extended beyond the gates of the cafe, down to the Diana information desk. It’s 10:10. I’m already late to class. Do I need this coffee?

It survives entirely on proximity and desperation. When you have ten minutes between classes, you’re not walking ten blocks downtown. When you’ve been awake since 6 a.m. and your brain feels like static, you’re not making rational financial decisions. You’re thinking about survival. You’re thinking about caffeine. You’re thinking about getting through the next hour.

Liz’s knows this. It exists in that exact moment of vulnerability.

There’s also something psychologically dangerous about the fact that it uses dining points instead of real money. It creates this false sense that the purchase doesn’t count. You’re not pulling out a credit card. You’re not seeing dollars leave your account. It feels abstract. Harmless. Until suddenly your balance is gone halfway through the semester and you realize where it all went.

It went to watered-down coffee you barely even remember drinking.

And still, tomorrow morning, I’ll probably go back. It’s just habit now. I’ll walk past it and slow down. I’ll think about how tired I am. I’ll think about how much easier it would be than leaving campus. I’ll convince myself it’s fine, just this once, like I haven’t said that a hundred times already.

Liz’s Place is not good coffee. It is not a good use of dining points. It is not worth what we pay.

But it’s there. And somehow, that’s enough.