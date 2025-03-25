This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

While central New York winters can be excruciatingly long and painfully cold, the one joy that comes with the abundance of snow is sledding! And, despite the wave of warmer weather we’ve been experiencing lately, the snow is guaranteed to be back (in case you were worried)!

Colgate’s beautiful campus is well-known for its hills. While the many stairs and steep slopes can feel never-ending (especially when you’re running late for class), when there’s snow on the ground, it’s their time to really shine!

First off, let’s address the rumor: you don’t actually need a sled to go sledding! While sleds definitely have their upsides, all you really need is yourself and a trash bag! It’s a Colgate rite of passage to go trashbagging at least once during your time here. So, grab your sled and trash bag as I take you to the best sledding spots on campus.

Starting off, we have the infamous 113 Broad Street hill. This hill, while recognized as one of the worst slopes to climb on campus with steps that seem endless, is definitely popular for those who live downhill. It’s a classic, although it’s definitely on the tamer side when it comes to gaining maximum speed. It offers a quick and comfortable, relaxing ride. If you’re nervous about sledding, this is a great hill to start with!

Further uphill, we have the slope behind Burke Hall and Pinchin Hall! This hill, while great for watching sunsets in the warmer months, is also perfect for sledding! The incline here is more moderate, which creates the perfect balance between speed and control. The view is just as stunning in the winter months, too!

Venturing into slightly riskier territory, we have the hill next to Drake Hall and Curtis Hall, behind Frank Dining Hall. This hill is quite the thrill (and is personally my favorite), but can be a little intimidating! Steep and short, it doesn’t provide you much room for landing with the concrete pathways right at the end of it. But I will say, it’s definitely worth it and can be executed safely! A few bruises are just a sign of a good time, right?

Finally, behind the library is a slope that’s very popular, not just among Colgate students, but among Hamilton locals, too! This hill provides you with plenty of space, so you don’t have to worry about straying off course! It offers a longer ride and, as a bonus, has a wonderful view of frozen Taylor Lake!

We all know that Colgate winters can seem to last forever, so make the most of it and experience the thrill of sliding down one of our many hills. Whether you are seeking a relaxing ride or an adrenaline rush, every sledder is guaranteed to find a hill they can enjoy!