Winter is all about embracing coziness, self-care, and little luxuries that make the season feel special instead of just… cold. Whether you’re curling up under layers of plush blankets, perfecting your self-care routine, or adding a touch of indulgence to your daily life, these winter favorites will help you romanticize the season. From the ultimate sweatshirt to a Dutch oven that practically screams “homemade soup season,” here are the essentials getting me through winter.

Noah Kahan candle

Because nothing says winter like a moody folk playlist and the scent of pine, cedarwood, and existential contemplation filling your room.

La Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven

While I cannot afford this as a college student, it’s on my wish list. Soup? Stew? Homemade bread? This Dutch oven makes winter cooking 10x more satisfying (and aesthetically pleasing).

OUAI Leave in Conditioner

Dry winter air, meet your match. This leave-in conditioner keeps hair soft, hydrated, and frizz-free.

Aritzia Cozy Fleece Mega Raglan Sweatshirt

The name says it all… this oversized, ridiculously soft fleece is like wearing a cloud. A must for hibernation season.

Aritzia The Only Coat – Wool Cashmere

A classic, structured wool coat that makes you look put-together, even if you’re just wearing leggings and a hoodie underneath (because who wouldn’t be in -10 degree windchill weather).

Barefoot Dreams Robe

Basically a socially acceptable blanket. The coziest thing you will ever put on your body.

Madewell Triple Metal Keeper Belt

The perfect belt for cinching oversized sweaters or elevating a simple jeans-and-tee look.

Bala Bangles

For those days when you say you’re going to the gym but actually just wear them while pacing around your dorm/apartment.

Aesop Hand Cream

A winter essential. Hydrates your dry, freezing hands while making you smell like you just walked out of a bougie spa.

Nevernot “3some in Senop” perfume

Warm, sexy, and just a little mysterious… because winter calls for a scent that matches the moody vibes.

Thayes Blemish Clearing Pads

Winter skin can be rude, but these gentle pads keep breakouts at bay without drying your face out.

Rag and Bone Miramar High Rise Wide Leg Cotton Terry Sweatpant Jeans

Jeans that feel like sweatpants. Enough said.

Flour and Salt’s cake truffles (from the bakery!)

These are a local obsession. Moist, rich, and bite-sized–perfect for a cozy treat with your afternoon coffee.

Free People Suede Tote

Chic and roomy enough for all your winter essentials (aka chapstick, gloves, and emergency snacks).

Necessaire Body Retinol

Winter skin needs love. This body retinol keeps everything smooth, glowy, and hydrated, even when the weather is working against you.

Winter can be brutal, but having a lineup of small luxuries makes it so much better. Whether it’s the perfect fleece, a scent that makes you feel like the main character, or a ridiculously cozy robe, these essentials turn the season into something worth savoring. So layer up, light that candle, and lean into the cozy chaos of winter… you deserve it.