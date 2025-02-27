Winter is all about embracing coziness, self-care, and little luxuries that make the season feel special instead of just… cold. Whether you’re curling up under layers of plush blankets, perfecting your self-care routine, or adding a touch of indulgence to your daily life, these winter favorites will help you romanticize the season. From the ultimate sweatshirt to a Dutch oven that practically screams “homemade soup season,” here are the essentials getting me through winter.
- Noah Kahan candle
Because nothing says winter like a moody folk playlist and the scent of pine, cedarwood, and existential contemplation filling your room.
- La Creuset Signature Round Dutch Oven
While I cannot afford this as a college student, it’s on my wish list. Soup? Stew? Homemade bread? This Dutch oven makes winter cooking 10x more satisfying (and aesthetically pleasing).
- OUAI Leave in Conditioner
Dry winter air, meet your match. This leave-in conditioner keeps hair soft, hydrated, and frizz-free.
- Aritzia Cozy Fleece Mega Raglan Sweatshirt
The name says it all… this oversized, ridiculously soft fleece is like wearing a cloud. A must for hibernation season.
- Aritzia The Only Coat – Wool Cashmere
A classic, structured wool coat that makes you look put-together, even if you’re just wearing leggings and a hoodie underneath (because who wouldn’t be in -10 degree windchill weather).
- Barefoot Dreams Robe
Basically a socially acceptable blanket. The coziest thing you will ever put on your body.
- Madewell Triple Metal Keeper Belt
The perfect belt for cinching oversized sweaters or elevating a simple jeans-and-tee look.
- Bala Bangles
For those days when you say you’re going to the gym but actually just wear them while pacing around your dorm/apartment.
- Aesop Hand Cream
A winter essential. Hydrates your dry, freezing hands while making you smell like you just walked out of a bougie spa.
- Nevernot “3some in Senop” perfume
Warm, sexy, and just a little mysterious… because winter calls for a scent that matches the moody vibes.
- Thayes Blemish Clearing Pads
Winter skin can be rude, but these gentle pads keep breakouts at bay without drying your face out.
- Rag and Bone Miramar High Rise Wide Leg Cotton Terry Sweatpant Jeans
Jeans that feel like sweatpants. Enough said.
- Flour and Salt’s cake truffles (from the bakery!)
These are a local obsession. Moist, rich, and bite-sized–perfect for a cozy treat with your afternoon coffee.
- Free People Suede Tote
Chic and roomy enough for all your winter essentials (aka chapstick, gloves, and emergency snacks).
- Necessaire Body Retinol
Winter skin needs love. This body retinol keeps everything smooth, glowy, and hydrated, even when the weather is working against you.
Winter can be brutal, but having a lineup of small luxuries makes it so much better. Whether it’s the perfect fleece, a scent that makes you feel like the main character, or a ridiculously cozy robe, these essentials turn the season into something worth savoring. So layer up, light that candle, and lean into the cozy chaos of winter… you deserve it.