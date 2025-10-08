Why You Should Join Colgate Women’s Club Soccer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many people, the idea of playing a sport in college can be daunting. There is little appeal in adding a significant time commitment on top of an already busy academic schedule. But what if I told you playing a sport in college doesn’t have to be stressful or drain all your time?

Enter Women’s Club Soccer!!

I have gained so much from joining Women’s Club Soccer at Colgate, and here’s what you can gain too:

You’ll Find A COmmunity

Arriving at college can feel like a lot, and initially, it can be difficult to find friends. Joining the club soccer team allowed me to meet a ton of new people, of all ages, who have a similar love of soccer. Being on a team made making friends at college so much easier; I have even found some of my closest friends through this sport.

It Puts The Fun Back Into Playing Soccer

Club soccer doesn’t demand harsh time commitments; you can choose how committed you want to be. There is no coach, just fun team captains and supportive teammates. It is a perfect balance between the competitive nature of sports and the fun. You still play games, have practices, and compete, but you are free from the pressure to perform well.

We’re open to all skill levels

Club soccer is open to all skill levels, which is one of the best balancing features of the team. You will have teammates to look up to, but also teammates who you can support in their soccer journey. Having all skill levels takes away performance anxiety, and everyone plays!

We TRAVEL!

One of my favorite parts of club soccer is the away games! We have multiple each season, and we pile into teammates’ cars to take fun road trips to the schools we play. It is nice to get out of Colgate, see and explore new college campuses, and we almost always end up at a Chipotle after games!

Overall, I have had a great experience joining club soccer and would recommend it to all interested in playing soccer, meeting new people, and having fun! Join us on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 pm – 6 pm on the grass fields behind the football stadium!