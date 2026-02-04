Why Should You Participate in Sophomore Connections?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest realizations I had upon arriving at Colgate was how much of life depends on connections. Things as simple as making friends, attempting to join a competitive class, or a club/Greek life organization, start with connections.

Sophomore Connections redefined what a connection is for me. It is not always goal-driven; getting a summer opportunity doesn’t need to be the objective. Some of the best connections we make are informative. My Sophomore Connections experience, in one word, was informative.

Sophomore Connections is a great learning experience that comes at a perfect time, especially for students like myself who are working to narrow down their career interests. The key is embracing the opportunity Colgate offers!

The event offers a packed, purposeful schedule, including LinkedIn workshops, networking sessions, an alumni dinner, guest speakers, and multiple career-focused panels that make it a truly valuable experience. I spoke with alumni in a variety of careers, from environmental policy and engineering at Spotify to children’s book authors, law school students, and positions at major companies such as Netflix, Paramount, Disney, and Morgan Stanley. You learn quickly that former Colgate students are incredibly cool!

It is important to remember that alumni have been in your shoes and have chosen to travel here and spend their time helping the Colgate community. Embrace the Colgate alumni network: discover what careers are out there, hear alumni talk about their time at Colgate, take in their advice, and stay curious by asking questions.

Most importantly, build connections!! Connections open our eyes, teach us about ourselves, uncover our passions, and sometimes, the right one opens up a great opportunity!