White Lotus Season 4: Cast Reveal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sun-drenched scandal is heading to the South of France, and The White Lotus is packing its most tantalizing guest list yet. With filming already underway at the lavish Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez, season four of The White Lotus is shaping up to be another intoxicating mix of wealth, chaos, and quietly unraveling lies.

As casting announcements continue to trickle in, each new name is sending fans into a frenzy because landing a spot on Mike White’s razor-sharp satire has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after gigs.

This time, the series trades tropical backdrops for the glittering Cote d’Azur, but don’t expect a relaxing getaway. If past seasons are anything to go by, paradise will once again be a pressure cooker complete with entitled guests, simmering tensions, and inevitably a body. With a cast that blends seasoned stars and rising talent, season four promises to dive into themes of fame and desire, and we can’t wait to watch.

As with every season of The White Lotus, the lineup is half the spectacle, and so far, season four is delivering. With nearly two dozen names already confirmed and more still on the way, each new addition has only fueled anticipation.

Here are a few of the most talked about guests we know who have checked in so far:

Helena Bonham Carter

Carter’s film credits include Fight Club (1999); the Harry Potter franchise; Novocaine (2001); Planet of the Apes (2001); Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005); Corpse Bride (2005); Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007); Alice in Wonderland (2010); Les Misérables (2012); Cinderella (2015); Ocean’s Eight (2018); and Enola Holmes (2020) and the 2022 follow-up. She also appeared in Netflix’s The Crown as Princess Margaret.

Max Greenfield

Greenfield’s film credits include New Girl, season two of A Man on the Inside, Running Point, the animated series Long Story Short (all at Netflix), and Veronica Mars.

Chris messina

Chris Messina’s most recent acting credit is in the second season of Based on a True Story (he also starred in season one), and he’s also appeared in Away We Go (2009) and Ben Affleck’s Argo (2012).

Kumail Nanjiani

Nanjiani’s credits include Night Thoughts, Welcome to Chippendales, Only Murders in the Building, Poker Face, and Fallout, among others.

Chloe Bennet

Bennet’s credits include Interior Chinatown, The Land, Agents of SHIELD, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, Jake and the Neverland Pirates, and Invincible.

Steve Coogan

Coogan’s credits include Philomena and Despicable Me films.

Marissa Long

Model and social media personality Marissa Long is making her small-screen debut on The White Lotus season four.