What to Know about Andrew Garfield’s Chicken Shop Date

For those of you who have yet to know the lore between Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg, do not fret, because we have you covered.

Who is Amelia Dimoldenberg and What is the Chicken Shop?

Amelia Dimoldenberg is a British comedian and red-carpet interviewer known for her web series “Chicken Shop Date,” where she interviews various celebrities as if the two of them are on a first date. Beloved for her dry sense of humor and awkwardness, Amelia has seemingly become an overnight sensation. Despite her success, everything began to change after British GQ’s 2022 Men of the Year party, where she met her soulmate—Andrew Garfield. Starting out as an innocent flirtation, with Dimoldenberg confessing that she has been wanting to get a date with him for a while now, Garfield one-ups her, not only fangirling over Dimoldenberg and her show but also visibly checking her out as he compliments her ensemble. To make matters even hotter, they ended up bumping into each other once again at the 2023 Golden Globes, where Garfield admitted, “I only ever want to see you…” **LONG PAUSE as he stares longingly into her eyes** “…in situations like this.” Like come on!

The Highlights of Andrew Garfield’s Chicken Shop Date

Although Garfield claimed that they shouldn’t explore this, scared of what their compatibility could turn into (for her sun sign is the same as his moon sign after all), the two decided to go on a date almost two years after their first encounter. Here are some of the most notable moments:

“I think that’s sexy. I think that’s really hot”

“This is called flirting Amelia”

“If this wasn’t here, do you think we’d actually go on a date? Do you think this is fucked up, the fact that we could’ve actually gone on a date at some point? Maybe. I actually believe, maybe, we could’ve.”

“I feel like this … should be a practice round…I think we should do it again, actually, and better. This should just be a rehearsal”