What to Expect from Bridgerton Season 5

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bridgerton, the Netflix series produced by Shonda Rhimes and based on the novels by Julia Quinn, has become one of the most talked-about shows on streaming in the past few years. Set in Regency-era London, it follows the Bridgerton family as each sibling navigates love, marriage, and the expectations of high society. Each season focuses on a different relationship, starting with Daphne and Simon, then Anthony and Kate, and later Colin and Penelope Featherington. Season Four, which was just recently released, centered on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Gun, expanding the show’s world beyond the traditional structure of the ton. Now, the series is moving into its fifth season, where the focus shifts to Francesca Bridgerton.

Season five has already been confirmed, along with a sixth season, which makes it clear that the show still has a long future ahead. Francesca, played by Hannah Dodd, is set to take center stage, and her story is noticeably different from the ones that came before it. While earlier seasons leaned into dramatic, fast-moving romances, Francesca’s storyline has been developing more quietly. In season four, her relationship with John Stirling was portrayed as calm and steady, built on mutual understanding rather than immediate passion. That made what happened next more impactful. John’s death marked a major emotional turning point, not just for Francesca but for the tone of the show as a whole, introducing a deeper focus on grief and what it means to move forward.

That storyline continues into season five, where Francesca begins to re-enter society after a period of mourning. At the same time, the show introduces Michaela Sterling, a reworked version of Michael Sterling from the books. Her role starts subtly in season four, but her relationship with Francesca will become central moving forward. This change has drawn a lot of attention, as it shifts Francesca’s story into a queer romance. It also signals a broader evolution for Bridgerton, as the show continues to adapt its source material in ways that reflect more diverse experiences while still keeping its core focus on relationships and social pressure.

Alongside Francesca’s storyline, one of the biggest questions going into season five is the future of Lady Whistledown. After the big reveal that Penelope Featherington is behind the column, the role of Whistledown has become much more complicated. In earlier seasons, the column functioned as an outside narrator, shaping the story from a distance. Now, it is directly tied to a main character, which raises the stakes significantly. By season four, Penelope Featherington has grown increasingly burdened by her role as Lady Whistledown. As she adjusts to married life and motherhood, the column no longer provides the same sense of purpose, ultimately leading her to step away from it.

By the end of the season, however, the Whistledown voice reemerges under a new, unknown author, setting up a fresh mystery moving forward. Eloise Bridgerton is often mentioned as a possible successor, especially given her long-standing interest in Whistledown and her more critical view of the ton. If she were to take on that role, it could shift the column away from pure gossip and toward something more reflective or even subtly critical of the society it covers. At the same time, there is also the possibility that Whistledown becomes less of a single identity and more of a shared or contested one, especially as its power continues to grow.

All of this sets up season five as a major turning point for the series. While Bridgerton still has the elements it is known for, including romance, drama, and its highly stylized world, it is also starting to explore more complex emotional ground. Francesca’s story, shaped by loss and the possibility of unexpected love, brings a quieter and more introspective tone. At the same time, the uncertainty around Whistledown adds another layer of tension, raising questions about who controls the narrative within the ton. Together, these storylines suggest that season five will continue what audiences love about the show while also pushing it in new directions.