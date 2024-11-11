This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Unlike high school, during college you may only have a few classes a day, oftentimes hours apart. This newfound free time is amazing, although you may feel like it is an awkward amount and despite all the time, you do not get anything done. Here are some of my favorite ways to fill the gaps between classes whether you have several hours or just one:

Do your homework in a new study spot

In reality, most of us probably intend to do work in between classes but avoid actually doing it due to the monotony that comes with it. Studying in the same place every day can get boring and repetitive, so spice up your routine and check out a new study spot on campus. Some of my favorites are the basement of Olin, the Lawrence language lounge, the reading room in Case, and the Cooley Science Library in McGregory Hall. Staying ahead of your work and being productive during the school day can free up your afternoon and evening, allowing you to do fun things after classes and get a good night’s sleep.

Read a book

As a Colgate student, you have access to all the books in Case Library and all the books in the Hamilton Public Library in town. What better way to take a moment away from school than curling up with a book, especially as it turns to wintertime? Grab a book, whether it’s fantasy, romance, or mystery, and reward yourself for being an amazing student with some reading time. Some of my favorite reads, especially for winter time, are The Hobbit by JRR Tolkien, A Lesson in Drowning by Ava Reid, The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern, The Secret History by Donna Tartt, or The Harry Potter series by JK Rowling.

Take a Walk

Depending on how much time you have in between classes, you can take a stroll and enjoy Hamilton’s beauty. Maybe walk to town for a coffee from Fojo or Flour in Salt or stop in at the bookstore to see its Christmas decorations. If you want to enjoy nature, immerse yourself in Hamilton’s scenery and walk around the cross-country course. If you don’t have much time, do a few laps around Taylor Lake and listen to your favorite podcast, some music, or call a friend.

Go to Chapel House

Going to Chapel House is the perfect way to engage in a midday tech detox. Stop in at Chapel House for some moments of peace amidst your busy schedule. You can spend some time meditating or quietly coloring, journaling, sipping some tea, or reading. Getting off your phone and taking intentional time to not do school work is an essential, healthy, and productive use of your time.

Try something new for lunch

You have to grab lunch between classes, so why not eat with a friend? Whether it’s the Chobani chicken pesto sandwich or a Coop salad and garlic knot, change up your typical lunch routine and go somewhere you usually don’t. Take a friend from class or your roommate with you.

Go to a club Meeting

The perfect way to fill time in between classes is to find a club or program that meets each week at the times you are free. Clubs are such a fun way to meet new people and get involved on campus. Clubs I’m involved in are Her Campus (of course), Ophelia’s Girls, Clay Club open hours, or Soup and Recoup.

Do your chores

The time between classes can be the perfect time to get everything you have been putting off done. Go to the package center, check your mailbox, clean your water bottle, change your sheets, vacuum your room, or wipe down your desk. The middle of the day is the perfect time to find an open washer and dryer and do your laundry undisturbed.