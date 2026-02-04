We Belong Together! Harry Styles is Back!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The rumors are true! Whether you’re a Harry stan or simply online, you’ve probably already heard the news that Harry Styles is officially BACK! It’s a good thing too, you can only watch Heated Rivalry and its edits so many times before you need to touch grass or find a new fixation. The world has been waiting; it’s time for some new music.

His new album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, is scheduled for release on March 6, 2026! We haven’t seen Harry much since Love on Tour ended, aside from the occasional marathon appearance, which makes this an even bigger deal. Harry fans around the world are uniting, and also fighting over stadium tickets, so in these exciting times let’s discuss the past, present, and future of Harry Styles.

Harry’s music has ranged from dramatic and melancholy (“Sign of the Times” vibes), to upbeat, dance tunes heard on repeat on the radio (“As It Was”). He says his new album is music that is meant to be played loud, an indication that whatever is coming next will be big! His first single, “Aperture”, had mostly positive reviews from fans who liked the upbeat style and techno background music. Some found it to be a little out there, differing from Harry’s usual style, but I personally think change is good, and it can be so fun to see an artist’s progression from their past albums.

Speaking of “Aperture”, has anyone seen the new music video? The fans online are already analyzing every small detail, trying to find the hidden meanings behind a takeout delivery driver and a really big fall down a large staircase. Many think his video meaning and his main lyrics “we belong together” show that he is back and ready to be with the fans again! There are a number of theories on the true meaning online, but all I know is I’m glad to see Harry is back on his music video grind and that he’s still being as cryptic as ever.

Now onto the real question, how hard will it be to see the tour? I’ve already heard horror stories from Ticketmaster queues and about the crazy expensive resale prices. As we saw with the Eras Tour, these stadium tickets are no joke! Good luck out there to anyone buying tickets, and I’m excited to see what this new album has to offer!