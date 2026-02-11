Ways to Practice Self-love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
The most important relationship in your life may be the one with yourself. In the spirit of the Valentine’s Day season, it is important to show yourself love, romantic partners and galentines aside! Here are 5 ways you can practice self-love:
- Be mindful of how you talk to yourself. If you ever begin to doubt yourself, talking negatively about yourself, or putting yourself down, change the script. Remind yourself of your worth, beauty, and goals. Try talking to yourself the way you would talk to someone you love: with patience and encouragement. Over time, that kinder inner voice will become stronger than the critical one.
- Take care of your body. Move your body every day: whether it’s for five minutes or two hours, do it in a way that doesn’t feel like punishment. Rest without guilt: rest is necessary; allow yourself time and sleep to reenergize. Nourish yourself: eat a balanced diet and eat like you deserve to be nourished, not like you need to be “punished”.
- Value your alone time. It’s not only okay to spend time alone- it’s important! Make your alone time feel intentional: play your favorite music, watch a show, cozy up in bed, call your family, or even take yourself out on a date! Learning to enjoy your own company is a very powerful form of self-love.
- Take yourself seriously. Even if no one else understands what you’re working towards, make your goals, feelings, and dreams count. Work hard for the things you care about and don’t worry about what anyone else has to say about them. There will always be opinions, doubts, and distractions from other people, but they don’t get to decide what’s important to you.
- Practice good habits. Pay attention to what may drain you: doomscrolling, overworking, or certain relationships. If something is not serving you, replace these draining habits with something that restores you. Choosing better habits isn’t about having it all together or being perfect; it’s about protecting your energy and valuing your time.