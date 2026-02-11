Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Ways to Practice Self-love

Zoe Reeder
The most important relationship in your life may be the one with yourself. In the spirit of the Valentine’s Day season, it is important to show yourself love, romantic partners and galentines aside! Here are 5 ways you can practice self-love:

  • Be mindful of how you talk to yourself. If you ever begin to doubt yourself, talking negatively about yourself, or putting yourself down, change the script. Remind yourself of your worth, beauty, and goals. Try talking to yourself the way you would talk to someone you love: with patience and encouragement. Over time, that kinder inner voice will become stronger than the critical one.
  • Take care of your body. Move your body every day: whether it’s for five minutes or two hours, do it in a way that doesn’t feel like punishment. Rest without guilt: rest is necessary; allow yourself time and sleep to reenergize. Nourish yourself: eat a balanced diet and eat like you deserve to be nourished, not like you need to be “punished”.
  • Value your alone time. It’s not only okay to spend time alone- it’s important! Make your alone time feel intentional: play your favorite music, watch a show, cozy up in bed, call your family, or even take yourself out on a date! Learning to enjoy your own company is a very powerful form of self-love. 
  • Take yourself seriously. Even if no one else understands what you’re working towards, make your goals, feelings, and dreams count. Work hard for the things you care about and don’t worry about what anyone else has to say about them. There will always be opinions, doubts, and distractions from other people, but they don’t get to decide what’s important to you. 
  • Practice good habits. Pay attention to what may drain you: doomscrolling, overworking, or certain relationships. If something is not serving you, replace these draining habits with something that restores you. Choosing better habits isn’t about having it all together or being perfect; it’s about protecting your energy and valuing your time. 
Zoe Reeder

Colgate '29

Zoe Reeder is a writer and Social Media Coordinator board member at the Her Campus at Colgate chapter. She covers all types of topics, including life, style, wellness, career, and culture.

Beyond Her Campus, Zoe has hosted a Spotify podcast called Tapping In, discussing the downsides and future of social media, artificial intelligence, and the digital world through an ethical lens. She spent her free time in high school coaching tennis to young kids and volunteering at the Children’s Specialized Hospital. She is currently a freshman at Colgate University, intending to major in Psychological Science with a potential minor in Philosophy.

In her free time, Zoe enjoys playing tennis, cooking new recipes in the kitchen, playing with her puppy Otis, watching classic movies, and listening to music. She is also a TV enthusiast and loves "The Office", "This is Us", "Sex and the City", and "Curb Your Enthusiasm".