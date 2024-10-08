Voting in the 2024 Election at Colgate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

The 10th goal of a Colgate education is for students to become engaged citizens and strive for a just society. Voting is an important part of civic engagement and empowers individuals to voice their opinions, influence policy decisions, and hold leaders accountable. It’s especially important for students to vote because we are the future decision makers and leaders in society. Engaging early helps students develop a sense of responsibility, awareness, and control about issues that directly affect our lives. I’ve compiled some resources and information for you to feel enabled to cast your vote this November!

Why Should I Vote? Does it Even Matter?

The short answer is yes, your vote matters! But why should you vote? Voting is your voice in decisions that affect your life. Voting helps shape the future of your community and country. Every election shapes policies and laws, and your vote is part of what makes that change possible. Even if an issue seems small, each vote adds up to a bigger impact. Lastly, voting is your fundamental right. It’s a way to express your values, support the candidates or causes that align with your beliefs, and hold elected officials accountable for their actions.

In short, your vote is your power—use it!

Okay, Now What? How Can I Vote?

There are two options for how to vote here on Colgate’s campus. The first option is to vote by mail in your home district. Also known as an “Absentee Ballot,” the process involves a few key steps:

Request your absentee ballot as soon as possible. Check your CU mailbox regularly for any updates or the arrival of your ballot. Complete your absentee ballot promptly and mail it back. Many states offer tracking, so you can monitor the status of your ballot after mailing it.

The second option is to vote here in Madison County. If you’re in New York for 8-9 months a year, you’re allowed to vote in NY-22, a swing district. Here’s how to register and vote:

Find your Social Security Number (SSN) or driver’s license. Complete the New York state voter registration form as soon as possible and mail to the Madison County Board of Elections. Be sure to use your campus street address, not your CU box. For example, if you live in Drake, you would put Drake Hall, 28 Conant Road, and then for Apt. Number put Room 314. You can check updates on your registration here: https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/ It usually takes about 1-2 weeks after mailing. You can vote in person at the Village of Hamilton library on election day, or vote early in Oneida.

Here’s Madison County’s Board of Elections address:

Madison County Office Bldg.

N. Court St.

PO Box 666

Wampsville, NY, 13163

(315) 366-2231

Colgate Organizations On Campus and Other Resources

Here are some student organizations and other resources to help you get involved on campus, stay informed, and engage in civic participation both on campus and off.

COVE

The Max A. Shacknai Center for Outreach, Volunteerism and Education seeks to foster a commitment to social responsibility and civic engagement among the Colgate community through mutually beneficial, community-centered partnerships. Housed in 109 Lathrop Hall, the COVE supports volunteer experiences, service learning courses, social change career exploration, and skill-based learning initiatives.

Colgate Vote Project

CVP strives to create a population of engaged student voters at Colgate by streamlining the registration and voting process. Regardless of party affiliation, current political engagement, or voting eligibility, the project aims to support all students and create an on-campus environment that encourages political awareness and voter participation. As voting is a foundational element of democracy, they aim to encourage students to recognize the voice they have when casting their ballot, and to exercise their right to vote as citizens.

Democracy Matters

Democracy Matters’ mission is to mentor the next generation of leaders dedicated to strengthening our democracy by training young people how to be effective grassroots organizers and advocates. They also are in support of public financing of election campaigns and voting reform in order to make our political process more democratic and representative. Democracy Matters meets on Tuesday at 4:15 in Alumni 111 to learn about issues important to our democracy and plan events and community service to increase political engagement and awareness.

Vote.org is an amazing free resource that helps anyone check voter registration, register to vote, and request an absentee ballot!

Ballotpedia gives you detailed information about what’s on your ballot, including candidates and local issues.

Fall 2024 Programming & Events

National Voter Education Week (10/7-10/11)

The week of October 7th to October 11th is dedicated to empowering voters with the knowledge and tools they need to participate in elections. There will be programming throughout the week, likely including a pre-election policy panel or “state of the race” discussion. Check back with COVE for more details about specific events.

Vote Early Day (10/29)

October 29th is Vote Early Day, which is a nationwide movement aimed at encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting opportunities. It helps reduce election day crowds and ensures that more people have the chance to cast their ballots without time constraints or long lines.

Election Hero Day (11/4)

November 4th is Election Hero Day, which is a day dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the efforts of the countless individuals who make elections possible. From poll workers and election officials to volunteers and community leaders, these “election heroes” ensure that the voting process runs smoothly and fairly.

Election Day & Election Night Party (11/5)

Election Day on November 5th is the culmination of the electoral process, where voters across the nation cast their ballots for candidates and issues that will shape their communities and the country. This day is a critical moment in democracy, providing an opportunity for citizens to exercise their right to vote and make their voices heard.

Additionally, COVE will be hosting an Election Night Party from 6pm-11pm in Donovan’s Pub on campus.

This is all to say…

In conclusion, voting is a fundamental right that encourages individuals to shape their communities and influence the future of our society. Participating in elections is not just about casting a ballot; it’s also an opportunity for civic engagement and active involvement in the democratic process. There are plenty of ways to get involved, whether it’s registering to vote, volunteering as a poll worker, or participating in initiatives like National Voter Education Week and Election Hero Day.

We extend a huge thank you to COVE for compiling valuable resources and encouraging student civic engagement. Their efforts help ensure that everyone has the information and support they need to make informed decisions and participate meaningfully in our democracy. Remember, every voice matters, and every vote counts!