Visit Disney With DWTS!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD*

This week on Dancing With the Stars, our partners take center stage, dancing to music from Disney shows, movies, and rides from the theme park! Let’s see who captured the magic of Disney and who fell flat!

Dylan and daniella

This week, Dylan and Daniella danced a quickstep to the song “Life is a Highway” from the movie Cars. Dylan clearly had improvement in his dancing, specifically in his frame, which looked a lot better than in his foxtrot last week. The judge’s comments asked him to focus on his left arm in his frame, but complimented his dedication to small nuances of the dance. Dylan scored two eights and one seven, and I would agree with the seven. I love seeing him improve week to week, and I am excited to see what he continues to do, as he truly had zero prior experience.

Danielle and pascha

Danielle and Pascha danced a quickstep to “I Wan’na Be Like You (The Monkey Song)” from The Jungle Book, a childhood classic! This dance had adorable costumes and set design, and was an overall cute number. At times, they got a little out of sync, but the steps looked pretty good for a beginner. Judges’ comments agree that she could’ve been more secure on her feet and slightly more in sync; however, they complimented her joyful personality shining through her dance. Danielle received three sevens, which I agree with.

Scott and rylee

This dynamic duo performed a salsa to the song “Bop to the Top” from High School Musical, which is a perfect pair for them to emulate. The characterization in this dance was excellent, but Scott still needs to improve upon his stiffness, although it was looser than last week. Additionally, there were a couple of mistakes that were pretty obvious, especially when changing holds. The judges also complimented the content, characterization, and confidence in this dance, but commented on the mishaps during the dance. They also received three sevens; I would’ve given them a six, although it was cute, technically, it needed a lot of work.

Alix and val

This week, Alix and Val danced a Viennese waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Maleficent. Alix’s costuming was insane and so accurate, and the dance was very mesmerizing and beautifully choreographed, and executed. The comments from the judges agreed with the beauty of her artistry in this dance, complimenting her fluidity and intention while she performed. Alix received three eights, and I would’ve given her a nine, although I think it is too early in the season for nines to be awarded.

hilaria and gleb

Hilaria danced a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars, which showed improvement from last week. Though her dance last week had some viral moments now being recreated online, this dance was less memorable, though more in sync and less stiff. Although this dance was better than last week’s, I still found it less entertaining than other couples. The judges comments mainly criticized the lack of quickstep content but complemented her fun attitude during the dance. They received an eight and two sevens, and I would also give her a seven. Hilaria and Gleb won’t be returning next week for Dedication Night, which I am not too upset about.

Andy and emma

This pair performed a Viennese waltz to “Le Festin” from Ratatouille, arguably one of the best animated movies of all time. Andy still has the people’s hearts, as seen by the fact that he is still here, because he is certainly not a dancer, although not for lack of effort! This week, he moved more than last week, which I loved to see, and the judges asked for more content and for Andy to fill more space in the dance. Andy received three sixes, which I agree with.

robert and whitney

Robert and Whitney danced a cha cha to “Try Everything” from the smash hit Zootopia. In this dance, Robert was very boyish and smiley, although he wasn’t perfectly on the beat at all times. I also could’ve done with more cha cha content; however, it wasn’t too bad. The judges pointed out some awkward positioning in his arms and legs, and asked him to focus on his fluidity and generally relax more when he dances. He scored two sevens and an eight, and I would’ve also given him a seven.

elaine and allen

This week, Elaine and Allen took us to space with a quickstep to “Space Mountain” from the Space Mountain ride at Magic Kingdom. Allen looked almost unrecognizable in his makeup, so props to the makeup and costume staff! This dance was much better than last week; however, it was throwing me off that the dance was slower than the song. Elaine clearly is dedicated to improving and doing well in this competition, as seen through the comments from the judges, which pointed out her great energy and dance skills. This dance awarded Elaine three eights, although I would’ve given her a seven; I am not angry about the eights.

whitney and mark

Whitney and Mark performed a foxtrot to “Room Where it Happens” from Hamilton (Hamilton mentioned!!!) with some jazz elements. This was once again another hit for Whitney; the foxtrot was very tight, and she is clearly a skilled and experienced dancer. The judges also complimented her skills, especially her precision and technicality. Whitney was given a nine and two eights, and I would’ve given her an eight because I am not seeing any clear improvement; she has just been consistent. I still think it is too early in the season for nines, but if Whitney got a nine, I think Alix should’ve too.

jordan and ezra

This pair performed a dance to “Special Spice” from Tianna’s Bayou Adventure, the newest ride at Disney World. This dance was very sharp and peppy, and the characterization of Tianna and the Prince was very sweet. The judges complimented her elegance and precision in her moves, saying that she was “dance royalty.” They received three eights, which I think is fair.

jen and jan

Finally, Jen and Jan performed a jazz dance to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin. This dance had a lot of cool tricks, especially the double cartwheel; I know from personal experience how hard this is. The actual dance parts were pretty good, and you can tell Jen is clearly improving. The judges called the dance a “theatrical moment” and complimented her impressive tricks, but called for a higher skill level, as they think Jen could handle it. This dance received a seven and two eights; I would’ve given her a seven as well.

Disney Night brought forth a lot of fun dances, as well as adorable costumes and sets. I can’t wait for next week, for Dedication Night, so come back to see my thoughts!