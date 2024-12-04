Top Thanksgiving Recipes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Thanksgiving is a staple of American culture, known for its vast array of parades, grueling Turkey Trots, harvest festivals, and ability to evoke that one drunk, politically problematic uncle. Although Thanksgiving is a culmination of traditions and events, it is nothing without food. To those who want to make their Thanksgiving a memorable one, do not fret, because we have the list for you! Here are some of the top five Thanksgiving recipes that you and your family must try:

Tini’s Mac and Cheese Recipe

Tineke Younger, otherwise known as Tini, made her TV debut in season two of Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef, competing against seventeen other chefs for two hundred and fifty thousand dollars. Although she only made it to the top eight, Tini’s career continued to skyrocket, especially after she broke the internet with her personal mac and cheese recipe, praised for its ratio, consistency, flavor, and cheesiness. Truly no amount of words can do this recipe justice, so just trust me when I say this is a must-try!

Ingredients:

1 pound Mozzarella Cheese 1 pound Colby Jack Cheese

8 ounces of Sharp Yellow Cheddar Cheese 1 pound of Pasta (any type of pasta will do)

1 teaspoon of garlic powder 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1 teaspoon of coarse salt ½ teaspoon of ground black pepper

3 tablespoons of salted butter 3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 (12 oz.) can of evaporated milk 2 cups of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard (not required) Fresh chopped parsley for garnish

Recipe:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Shred the following blocks of cheese and mix them, dividing the mixture into two separate bowls: 1 pound of mozzarella and Colby Jack Cheese and eight ounces of Sharp Cheddar. Cook your pound of pasta, your choice, according to its specific package instructions . To prepare for seasoning your pasta, combine one teaspoon of garlic powder, smoked paprika, coarse salt, and half a teaspoon of ground black pepper into a small bowl to set aside for the time being. With a skillet, melt three tablespoons of salted butter while adding half of your seasoning mixture. Add and immediately whisk three tablespoons for one to two minutes until your mixture is bubbling. Then, add the whole can of evaporated milk and whisk until it begins to thicken and bubble in the middle of the pan. Once this happens, add two cups of heavy cream, the remaining seasoning, and 1 tablespoon of dijon mustard, whisking throughout. Incrementally add your shredded cheese into the skillet until half of your cheese mixture has been used. Make sure it is all fully melted and thick before continuing this recipe. Add your cooked pasta to the skillet and stir. Transfer half of your pasta into a baking pan, layering it with half of your remaining cheese. Then, add your last layer of pasta, coating it with the last of the shredded cheese. Bake for twenty-five to thirty minutes and then broil it for one to two minutes, garnishing it with your freshly chopped parsley.

Nutritional Value (According to “Sugar and Soul”):

Calories: 649 kcal | Carbohydrates: 33g | Protein: 28g | Fat: 45g | Saturated Fat: 27g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 12g | Trans Fat: 0.1g | Cholesterol: 137mg | Sodium: 832mg | Potassium: 226mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 1575IU | Vitamin C: 0.3mg | Calcium: 621mg | Iron: 1mg

Esmeskitchen’s Caramelized Onion Scalloped Potato Recipe

Esmeskichen, a Tiktok chef and influencer, has accumulated tens of thousands of followers, millions of likes, and tens of millions of views because of her home cooked meals and recipes. Of her recipes and videos, her most impressive is her seven-part Thanksgiving Series which includes various cuisines, from sweet potato casserole, turkey, chorizo stuffing, and so much more! Below, is all the ingredients and steps you will need:

Ingredients:

1 large yellow union 2.5lbs of yukon gold potatoes

2 tbsp of salted butter 6 cloves of garlic, minced (use however much you prefer)

5-6 peppercorns or 1 tsp of pepper 2 tbsp of flour

2 cups of heavy cream 1 heavy pinch of salt & white pepper

1 sprig each of rosemary and thyme 8oz of gruyere cheese

8oz of parmesan cheese 6oz of colby jack cheese

6oz of colby jack cheese Chives for garnish (optional)

Recipe:

Start by slicing your onion into a series of long and thin strips and then throwing them into a medium heat pan with one tablespoon of oil. Continue to cook and stir for ten minutes. Afterwards, turn the heat to low and continue to stir every couple of minutes until they are super soft and brown (should be around the 30-40 minute mark). Set aside when done. Add your butter, garlic, peppercorn, and flour into a pot on medium heat, stirring the ingredients for a few minutes until they begin to brown. Then, in the heavy cream, salt, pepper, and herbs and let it all simmer down on a very low heat for the next 15 minutes. Wash, peel, and slice your potatoes into thin pieces and then, in a baking dish, grease it with butter and start layering with your potato, gruyere, parmesan, and the carmelized onion. Repeat this step again and pass half of your creamy sauce, passing it through a strainer. On the third layer, add the last remains of your potato, sauce, gruyere, and colby jack. Put the dish into a 315 degree oven for 1.5 hours. Keep checking the oven after 40 minutes to make sure it does not burn. Once it is out of the oven, top in with chives and enjoy! Carbonara Mashed Potatoes

Why not mix up your classic Thanksgiving meal and make the Food Network’s renowned carbonara mashed potatoes instead. This mouth-watering, panties-dropping dish tastes just like spaghetti carbonara, yet is all potatoes. It is truly magical. If you don’t believe me, try out this recipe:

Ingredients:

5 pounds of Yukon gold potatoes

12 ounces of pancetta 1 1/2 cups of grated parmesan

3/4 cup of heavy cream 1/4 teaspoons of freshly grated nutmeg

2 sticks (16 tablespoons) unsalted butter, diced Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 large eggs 3 large egg yolks

Recipe:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees °F. Peel and chop your Yoken gold potatoes into large chunks and place them into a large pot, submerged in at least one inch of water. Boil at a medium heat for at least ten to twelve minutes until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Then drain the potatoes and let them dry out for around ten minutes until putting them back into the pot. In the meantime, cook the pancetta on a medium-high heat in a skillet for seven to nine minutes. Add the Parmesan, cream, nutmeg, 14 tablespoons of the butter, 1 tablespoon salt and whatever amount of black pepper you prefer to the skillet. Mash the potatoes until they become silky and smooth. Whisk the eggs and yolks together in a medium bowl then pour into the potatoes and stir until well combined. Scoop 2 cups of the mashed potatoes into the bottom of a baking dish and place the remaining potatoes in a large piping bag, fitted with a large star tip. Pipe 2-inch-wide dollops on top of the potatoes in the casserole until they are completely covered and all of the remaining potatoes are done. Coat the top with the remaining tablespoon of pancetta. Bake for thirty minutes until the potatoes are golden brown. Dice the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter into small pieces and scatter over the top of the potatoes. Let the butter melt while the potatoes cool for about 15 minutes.

Sausage and Stuffing Brunch Bake

“Emily Bites” is a cooking blog that shares all types of recipes, ranging from comfort foods to breakfast goods. Of all of her recipes, my favorite is her sausage and stuffing brunch bake—a delicious and innovative spin to this traditional Thanksgiving dish. This mouth-watering meal is bound to turn heads this holiday season! If you need brownie points, this recipe is especially made for you.

Ingredients:

1 lb of hot Italian turkey or chicken sausage with the casing removed 1 small diced onion

8 oz of diced mushrooms 2 minced cloves of garlic

4 cups of herb seasoned stuffing mix (recommends Pepperidge Farms) ½ a cup of fat free reduced sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons of light butter 5 oz of 50% reduced fat sharp cheddar (Cabot recommended)

2 cups of skim milk 16 oz of carton fat free egg substitute

16 oz of carton fat free egg substitute ½ a teaspoon of black pepper

Recipe:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and light coat a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray. Heat a large saute pan or skillet at medium-high temperature and add your sausage, cooking it for a couple minutes and breaking it up with a spoon or spatula for about 2 minutes, until it starts to brown. Add the onion, mushrooms, and garlic and continue to cook for another 4-5 minutes until the meat is cooked through and the vegetables are softened. Transfer the cooked sausage mixture to a large mixing bowl and stir in the stuffing mix (unprepared) Transfer the stuffing and sausage mixture to the prepared baking dish. Drizzle with the chicken broth and melted butter and sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top. Combine the milk, egg substitute and pepper in a bowl, whisking together until combined. Pour it over the top of the stuffing casserole and bake it for about 40 minutes, until set and cooked through. Then, let the casserole cool for 5 minutes and the feast can begin!

Nutrition Information:

263 calories, 25 g carbs, 3 g sugars, 8 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 23 g protein, 2 g fiber

(from myfitnesspal.com)

Apple Cheddar Rye Pie

We must always save the best for last—Food&Wine’s Apple Cheddar Rye Pie—and there is no Thanksgiving without pie! While there are so many delicious possible selections, from fig and caramel nut tart to a dark cherry crumble, we must always stay true to the classics, especially when it comes to apple pie. Below we have the best recipe for you and your family:

Ingredients:

2 pounds of peeled and cored Northern Spy, Idared, or Golden Delicious apples (about 5 medium apples), cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

1 teaspoon of lemon juice ¾ cup of granulated sugar

¼ cup of firmly packed light brown sugar ¼ cup of tapioca starch

½ teaspoon of ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon of ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon of kosher salt 1 teaspoon of turbinado sugar

1 teaspoon of all-purpose flour 1 Sister Pie of All-Butter Pie Dough, unbaked and prepared for lattice-topped pie (see Cheddar Rye Pie Dough variation)

2 tablespoons of chilled unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 1 large beaten egg

Recipe: