This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

It can be hard to be stylish in the winter months at Colgate with the need to stay warm often taking priority. It’s easy to end up wearing sweats all the time to stay comfy, which I totally understand. But if you’re wanting to elevate your winter looks or upgrade your wardrobe, here are some of my favorite tips:

Invest in cute, simple sweaters

Sweaters are a great way to stay warm while still looking put together. Simple sweaters are super easy to layer with and style, giving you a lot of opportunities to wear them. Some of our favorites are this super cozy cable knit from Hollister, this chic open neck sweater from Aritzia, and this staple cardigan from Gap.

Opt for a scarf

Scarves are another great way to stay warm while adding another stylish dimension to your outfit. You can use them to incorporate some color or a fun pattern into your look. This Acne Studios dupe from Amazon is a great affordable option with tons of color combinations. You could also opt for something more simple like this Quince cashmere scarf or this Lands’ End blanket scarf.

Add a belt

Belts are a great way to elevate any outfit and add a pop of personality to a look that might be simple otherwise. Keep it classy with this unique J. Crew belt or go for a more Western look with this Treasure & Bond belt. Belts are also a great way to add some color to an outfit and I really love this embroidered one from Free People and this cherry red belt from Princess Polly.

Get a matching set

Matching sets are a great way to look put together while staying super comfortable and warm. This cardigan and sweater pants set from Gap is super cute and cozy. I also love the new blue of this Aritzia sweatshirt and sweatpant matching set. Another great option is this Hollister off-the-shoulder sweater and pants set.

Boots

Boots are another good way to look put together and can be a great way to keep your feet warm (especially when paired with some cozy socks). These Bandolino boots are a nice simple option with colors in brown and black that are easy to style. If booties are more your style, these Amazon booties and Cole Haan booties are a great choice.

Elevating your winter wardrobe doesn’t require a rehaul of your whole closet; getting one or two staple accessories that you can wear with a lot of things is a great way to start! Look at your favorite shopping websites or local thrift stores to see if you can find something that fits your style and budget. The most important thing is that you feel comfortable and confident in whatever you get. Happy shopping!