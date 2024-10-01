This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

At Colgate, and many other schools, you have to select a professor in the department you’re majoring in to be your advisor. Their purpose is to guide you through your collegiate academic career and give advice about classes to take and career paths to consider. It may seem daunting to find an advisor that you think you’ll work well with, but I’ve put together some tips to make the process smoother!

Consider who you know

At Colgate, you have until the spring of your second year to declare a major. This means that you will have taken at least one or two classes in your major’s department before declaring. Reflect on the professors that taught those classes! Did you connect with any of them? Are you interested in their work outside of teaching? It can be nice to select a professor who knows your strengths and weaknesses so they can help you navigate future issues.

Do some digging

Many departments have their own webpage with a list of their professors and their interests. Consider what you might want to do for research or as a career and see if any professors are doing something similar! When it comes time to find internships or jobs, they might know a specific field well and be able to give advice or contacts. You can also ask someone who’s already declared if they have any suggestions! If you don’t get a good read on the professors from their webpage, check out their RateMyProfessor! This can be a good way to see what your peers think of them, and if they will be a good match for you.

Set up an informal meeting

Once you’ve narrowed it down to a few professors who might be a match, you can email them and ask to talk about advising! This is a great way to get to know the professor and their working style, especially if you haven’t met them yet. You can ask questions about how often they like to meet with their students and if they have any availability to take you on as an advisee!

Between department websites and upperclassmen, there are so many resources on campus to aid in your search for an advisor. Don’t hesitate to reach out to multiple professors, and make the decision that’s right for you!