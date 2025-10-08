TikTok Night on DWTS: Viral or Flop?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD*

This week on Dancing With the Stars, partners danced to viral hits while incorporating TikTok moves! While some couples were a smashing success, others fell behind. Let’s dive into the Stars’ dances of the week!

Jen and Jan

This week, Jen and Jan danced a Cha Cha to “She’s a Bad Mamma Jamma” with an edit included in the backing track of Huda’s famous “I’m a mommy” sound included at the start. Jen has amazing energy and is captivating when she dances; however, the dance was a little bit slow for a Cha Cha. Jan is a new pro this season, and I am interested in seeing more of his choreography (and his good looks!) The judges’ comments were mostly focused on technique, specifically in Jen’s legs. They were given one seven and two sixes; I would’ve given them a six.

Lauren and Brandon

Lauren and Brandon also did a Cha Cha for TikTok week to her song “Work From Home”. Lauren’s hair was so gorgeous I could hardly watch anything else, but I noticed some wobbles and unsure footing. The hair choreography was fantastic, but it was a slower Cha Cha than I expected. The judges were looking for more dynamics and fire. Lauren will not get a chance to improve because she was sent home tonight. Lauren and Brandon were given three sixes, which I agree with. Unfortunately, Lauren will truly be working from home now.

Danielle and Pascha

Danielle and Pascha performed a foxtrot to “Manchild” by Sabrina Carpenter, who is a close friend of Danielle’s! Their dance was well-choreographed with the TikTok aspect, and it had some pretty moves. Judges’ comments included using the whole body when doing arm motions, as well as compliments, saying her performance was refreshing and uplifting. They received three sevens; however, I would’ve given her a six.

Jordan and Ezra

The king of TikTok killed it tonight with a tango to the song “Anxiety.” Their dance was sharp and intense, and Jordan has been improving so rapidly! The judges’ comments talked about how it was powerful and focused. Derek even said she is “turning anxiety into artistry” after Jordan shared her struggles with anxiety. They received three eights, which I agree with. This was her best dance yet.

Dylan and Daniella

This duo performed a foxtrot to “Yukon” that focused on Dylan’s ability to lead. I thought that this dance was fine, only because Daniella is such a powerhouse. It is a hard task for someone to lead her because she is so fierce, but Dylan tried his best and is improving. Comments from the judges called on him to really cement the technique, but they complimented his elegance in the dance. They received two eights and a seven; I would’ve given him a seven.

Elaine and Allen

Elaine and Allen performed a tango to “Gnarly,” the viral hit. This dance was a little bit stiff and had some technique issues in frame, but it was a very entertaining dance to watch. Judges’ comments included corrections to her frame, and they complimented her ability to get into character. They received three sevens, but I disagree and would’ve given her a six.

Whitney and Mark

This pair performed a samba to “Shake Ya Ass”; however, there weren’t a lot of samba elements. This dance disappointed me because it leaned too hard into TikTok elements and not enough samba elements. I love Mark’s choreography, but was disappointed in this one because Whitney is clearly a great dancer. The judges were very complimentary of this dance; I do think they have some bias towards Mark because there were almost no samba elements. They received three eights, which I would agree with if the dance style were jazz; however, I would’ve given them a seven just because of the choreography.

Scott and Rylee

Scott and Rylee performed a jazz dance to “Like Jennie,” which is one of his favorite songs. This style of dance is definitely more in Scott’s wheelhouse, as it was very sassy, and it was clear he enjoyed it. However, this dance was not sharp enough for me and was slightly off-beat. The judges complimented his attitude and gave them two sevens and an eight. I think Carrie Anne egregiously overscored, as I would’ve given them a six.

Hilaria and Gleb

This duo performed a samba to “Shake it to the Max,” which was an entertaining dance. It’s a good thing Gleb is so good-looking, because I don’t care for Hilaria (aka Hillary – her name on her birth certificate). I liked that this dance had a lot of samba elements, including the classic samba roll (YAY). I think Hilaria should be better than she is based on her prior training in ballroom dancing, but I think this dance was stiff. The judges asked for more flow but complimented the content of the dance. They received two sevens and an eight, which I think is insane. I would give them a seven at max.

Andy and Emma

This pair performed a foxtrot to “Northern Attitude,” which was the most adorable dance of the night. Andy is so cute and is clearly trying; however, he can not dance at all. I strongly believe that he should’ve gone home if we based a competition on dance skills. The judges all agreed that he was very sweet and genuine, and said that he has a long way to go dancing-wise. He received three sixes, although I would’ve given him a five.

Robert and Whitney

Robert and Whitney performed a salsa to “Million Dollar Baby,” which was red hot. Whitney is such a talented dancer and choreographer, so it was an entertaining number. It was also a bonus that he took his shirt off; however, it messed up his flow a little bit because his movements weren’t as sharp. This dance wasn’t as good as last week, which was reflected in the judges’ comments, saying that his salsa wasn’t flowing enough. They received an eight and two sevens; I would’ve given him a seven as well.

Alix and Val

Last but definitely not least, Alix and Val performed a quickstep to “Pop Muzik,” which I was obsessed with. This was such a smart pick for the TikTok theme, as it involves real dance and a viral element. Alix had fast feet and performed really well, as reflected in the comments, saying it was her best dance so far. They received two eights and a seven, and I also would’ve given her an eight.

Overall, TikTok night resulted in some great performances, and it was a very entertaining episode overall. Come back to see my thoughts on next week’s Disney Night!