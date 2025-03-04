Three Restaurants to Try When Your Family is in Town

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Whether just some or all of your family is coming to visit you in beautiful Hamilton, NY, it can be hard to think of things to do in a small town. However, upstate New York has you covered when it comes to fresh food. My parents and younger brother from California are visiting me next week, so I’m creating a list of my favorite restaurants I plan to take them to over the weekend! Here are three places I recommend taking your family to when they visit:

Breakfast/Brunch at Pewter’s Spoon in Cazenovia, NY:

It wasn’t until this year that I discovered this absolute gem about 30 minutes away. This sweet and cozy cafe in Cazenovia, NY has the best paninis, baked goods, and coffees/matcha. The lattes are served in huge white mugs, making it feel like a real treat. The egg sandwiches are delicious, and recently my friend told me how good their curry chicken salad is. Its homey vibe makes you feel like you’re in someone’s quaint cottage kitchen. Everything they make is homemade, and they often have delectable specials on the menu. For example, this week’s special sandwich is the Antonio Panini with fried and breaded eggplant with creamy tomato bechamel, mozzarella, and arugula. Pewter’s spoon is a must!

Lunch at Ray Brothers Barbeque:

I never really understood people’s obsession with BBQ food, until I went to Ray’s. Located about 12 minutes from Colgate’s campus, this restaurant is usually filled with locals and students on the weekends. Every time, each dish is cooked to perfection, and you can customize which sides and flavorful sauces you want with your order. They list which items are allergen-free, making them very allergen-friendly. The big portion sizes also make it an ideal meal to share with friends and family. I recommend getting the cucumber salad, pulled pork platter, and trying the RBQ Original sauce on absolutely anything. Its dark atmosphere also makes it a perfect location to watch a sports game. When it’s nice out, they also have a grassy area with a stage ideal for concerts. Whatever month it is, you are guaranteed to enjoy yourself.

Dinner at the Hamilton Inn:

The Hamilton Inn is a special place. I had my first meal there last year with my parents during family weekend. We got seated next to the roaring fireplace at a round table in the main room, and ever since then, I’ve gone at any chance I get. The people who work there are extremely friendly and welcoming, and the ambiance reminds me of the inn in Gilmore Girls. The food is exceptionally fresh, and the menu items change depending on the season. I have yet to have something I don’t enjoy. It’s located a few minutes behind the golf course and is guaranteed to give you food that is satisfying and warming to the heart. I recommend going for an early dinner and making a reservation beforehand. My favorites are the pot roast, roasted salmon, and calamari. You can’t go wrong!