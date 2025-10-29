This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It feels like every year we wait for that song to pop up. The one that blasts in our AirPods, plays in every car ride, and is the soundtrack to every summer memory we make. But this summer, it feels like there wasn’t just one song that summed it up.

While Sabrina Carpenter released Manchild, it wasn’t the viral sensation like Espresso was last year. Charli XCX had a moment with Brat this past summer, but this year, people weren’t in a Brat mood. Some people were deep in their indie phase, some were obsessed with country crossovers, many listened to throwbacks all summer long, and others spent their summer rotating through whatever song TikTok decided on that week.

It seems that 2025 didn’t have one universal song of the summer. Instead, it had a bunch of smaller ones; each tied to a different vibe, friend group, or version of you. It could be the song you blasted while getting ready for a night out. Or the one playing when your situationship finally texts you back. Or even the one you used for your favorite TikTok with your friends.

This year marks a turning point. The song of the summer doesn’t have to be a collective experience anymore – it can be a personal one. Whether it was personal, a pop hit, or something random on TikTok, the soundtrack of your summer was yours alone.