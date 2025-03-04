The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past year has been full of great TV shows and news that have touched on a variety of topics. In particular, Jewish entertainment has made headlines multiple times this year with movies like The Brutalist, nominated for 10 Academy Awards (and won 3 of those!). With that said, I’ll be reviewing my favorite new releases of the year created by or featuring Jewish talent.

Nobody Wants This

This TV series is one of my favorites on Netflix right now. It follows the love story of Noah, a single Rabbi looking to lead his synagogue, and Joanne, an atheist sex podcaster. Although the two are very different on paper, their chemistry is undeniable. The show highlights the intricacies of faith and how it impacts relationships and compatibility in adults.

One of my biggest pet peeves when getting into a show is that it is slow and boring. However, this series hooks you in right away and keeps your attention throughout. The episodes are about 30 minutes long and serve as the perfect show to watch when eating a meal or before bed. The entire season, which consists of 10 episodes, can also be binged in one weekend!

It was recently announced that the show has been renewed for a second season, which will air in September 2025. Also, season 2 will feature two new cast members, Leighton Meester and Miles Fowler. I’m especially excited for Leighton Meester to be in the show, as she is married to Adam Brody, who plays Noah, and is one of my favorite actors from Gossip Girl. I can’t wait to see where the show goes in the future!

A Real Pain

Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the film A Real Pain follows the journey of two cousins touring Poland to honor their late grandmother. On their travels, they explore the complexities and pain that come with Jewish history and how that relates to a sense of belonging within the family. The 90-minute film will take you through all different emotions. Be ready to laugh and cry while watching the incredible cast take on niche characters in a unique story.

I really enjoyed this film as I found the story to be authentic and real. As a person who has travelled to Europe in hopes of understanding their own family and faith better, I found it to be really relatable. For other Jewish adolescents interested in how trauma has affected their family, I highly recommend it. It is currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney +.

The Brutalist

Last but definitely not least is the 10-time Oscar-nominated film The Brutalist. After assisting in writing the movie, it is clear that Adrien Brody was ready to take on the multifaceted character of László Toth. In an interview with Empire magazine, he says, “I’ve had a lifetime of preparation for this role…I’ve yearned to have a role of this complexity that speaks to so many things that are personal to me.” His acting is truly inspiring and brings the entire story to life.

The film follows László Toth’s journey as an emerging architect in the U.S. after fleeing Europe following World War II. Without giving too much away, I would simply say that immigration, artistic integrity, and the American Dream are central themes in understanding this complex film. I would be lying if I said I fully understood every minute of the 3-hour long movie, especially the end. However, I would recommend it to film lovers who are seeking a challenging, yet inspiring watch.

Overall, I would say that the film touches on very important issues that remain present today. Although the plot can be heavy at times, the acting and cinematography make this film a must-see. If you are worried about the length of the movie, just know there is a brief intermission that separates parts 1 and 2. Finally, if you are planning on watching the Oscars, you should definitely watch this movie ASAP!!

If you are Jewish, or if you are not, I highly recommend checking out the TV shows and movies above! Through a variety of important themes and varying lengths, these shows and films above serve as a meaningful reminder that Judaism and Jewish people are valued and will never go unseen.