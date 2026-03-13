The Kennedy Comeback: Gen Z’s Latest Obsession

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Long before influencers and social media fame, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette were the couple everyone was watching. Their romance, style, and tragic story made them feel like the prince and princess of 1990s America.

They lived in 1990s New York City, a time when neighborhoods like Manhattan’s Lower East Side were marked by graffiti-covered subway cars, crowded sidewalks, and a nightlife culture shaped by fashion and constant media attention. They appeared to be two young adults finding their footing in early adulthood, and their relationship captured the public’s imagination.

Bessette became known for her effortlessly minimalist style, favoring clean lines, neutral colors, and understated elegance. Her approach to fashion, simple yet refined, would later come to define what many now call “quiet luxury.” Together, their elegance and visibility made them one of the most closely watched couples of the decade…attention that would only intensify after the tragedy that ended their story.

In 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Kennedy, who was piloting the aircraft, was 38 years old, while Bessette Kennedy was 33. The sudden tragedy shocked the nation, bringing an abrupt end to one of America’s most closely watched relationships. In the years since, their story has remained etched in the country’s cultural memory: a highly visible couple whose romance ultimately became intertwined with legend.

This Winter, interest in the couple has resurfaced with the release of the series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. The fictionalized nine-part drama, created by Ryan Murphy, revisits the couple’s relationship and their lives in 1990s New York City, bringing their story to a new generation of viewers. Premiering on February 12, the series airs on FX and streams on Hulu, sparking renewed fascination with the alluring yet tragic pair decades after their deaths.

Since the show’s debut, the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy has surged across social media, capturing the attention of Gen Z audiences. For many younger viewers, the couple’s high-profile relationship was largely unfamiliar until the release of the series. According to actor Paul Anthony Kelly (who plays JFK Jr.), the show has introduced a new generation to the atmosphere of the 1990s, from its music and answering-machine voicemails to a time when daily life unfolded without smartphones.

On social media platforms like TikTok, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy has become a major source of inspiration for a new generation. Searching “CBK” on the app brings up thousands of videos, from gift guides inspired by her style to capsule wardrobes recreating her minimalist look. Creators also post videos imagining what Bessette Kennedy might wear in different settings, from casual outings to nights out. Some fans have even made trips to C.O. Bigelow, the historic New York store she was known to frequent, turning the location into something of a pilgrimage site for admirers of her aesthetic.

The revival of the Kennedy aesthetic isn’t limited to women. Men have also begun embracing the look associated with John F. Kennedy Jr. In New York, groups of young men have been spotted crowding East Village bars wearing backwards caps reminiscent of JFK Jr.’s signature style, while others skate through Midtown dressed in suits and trench coats that echo his polished, effortless image.

Not everyone has welcomed the renewed attention. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy and nephew of John F. Kennedy Jr., has publicly criticized the series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. Schlossberg called the dramatization “grotesque,” arguing that turning his uncle’s life and tragic death into entertainment crosses a line. His criticism highlights the tension surrounding the show: while audiences and social media have embraced the revival of the couple’s story, some members of the Kennedy family feel the portrayal exploits a deeply personal tragedy.

As the public continues to revisit their story, the question remains: are we preserving a cultural memory, or turning a private tragedy into entertainment?