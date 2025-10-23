The Comeback of Vinyl, Explained

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the age of instant access, music streaming services have become more convenient and ubiquitous than ever before. Every song that has ever been released is now at our fingertips, waiting to be played. Yet, despite this remarkable feat, statistics indicate a clear resurgence in the popularity of vinyl records.

This raises the question: why are people choosing the more expensive, cumbersome, and restrictive option of a record player and individual albums over the ease and accessibility of streaming services? As a record player owner myself, I have a few guesses.

The first plausible explanation for the vinyl renaissance is that people simply like the feeling of owning something. With a subscription to a platform like Spotify or Apple Music, you are not really buying anything. More accurately, you are borrowing something—forever. It never fully becomes yours; you are paying to delay its revocation for another month. Once the initial feeling of “unlocking” the service fades, it becomes a burden rather than a source of joy.

Meanwhile, with the purchase of a record, it is yours from the first moment you buy it. There is a certain charm to this feeling—the feeling of holding something in your hands and knowing it belongs to you. It is both autonomous and liberating. The shift toward physical media may be a manifestation of a societal rejection of subscription culture and the lack of satisfaction with digital ownership.

There is also a sentimental aspect to owning a record. When you have a history with an object, you can grow attached to it. If it were ever lost or thrown away, that would be grievous. With a subscription, it is easy to sever that connection without feeling any sort of loss. In fact, it could even be relieving. No one mourns the cancellation of their Spotify subscription the way that they would a possession. The two losses are not equivalent, even if you invest the same amount of money into both. This is because there is love attached to the records we have memories with. It is hardly a stretch to say that people want to feel fulfillment and satisfaction when they listen to their music, rather than the reluctance associated with paying for a subscription.

Additionally, a record collection is a mode of expression. When you take the time and energy to curate a carefully crafted selection of your favorite albums, you are essentially building an identity. The main importance of this is that your portfolio can be tangibly shared with others. Showcasing the music you listen to can connect you with people who share similar tastes and interests. This serves as an outlet for many to exhibit a part of themselves that exists outside of their phone. Listening to physical music can be a communal experience rather than an individual one. Displaying your music and playing it out loud sparks conversation. In an era of overemphasizing individualism, it is not surprising that people are seeking out ways to connect with others through a shared identity.

An aesthetic factor can also explain the vinyl revival. Having a record player and album collection in your home creates a distinct vibe; it is warm and welcoming, as well as sophisticated and elegant. The same way that home decor emanates a specific aura, your musical niche can now supplement it. The physical items of the turntable and the album cases take up space, filling your area and allowing it to be more revealing of your energy.

Finally, a Luddite-esque sentiment has emerged recently, coinciding with the comeback of physical music. With the rise of Artificial Intelligence and increasingly negative views of tech giants, there is a growing association of technological advancement with evil. Many people are rebuking the “world at your fingertips” ideology in pursuit of a simpler lifestyle. Choosing physical media over streaming services may reflect this veneration for a less technologically involved past. Listening to music is a relaxing and uncomplicated activity, so it should not require complicated technology.

Ultimately, several possible explanations exist for the resurgence of physical music, despite the convenience and practicality of streaming services. These reasons all coalesce around a broader rejection of unlimited access and instantaneous consumption. Humans instinctively retain core values like simplicity and connections with others. Consuming music in a simpler and more meaningful way is a natural response to a rapidly evolving world, even if it might seem irrational at first.