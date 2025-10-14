The Case for Later Business Hours in Hamilton

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For students in Hamilton, NY, finding a place to eat or grab coffee after a long day of classes can be surprisingly difficult. Many local cafés and delis close in the early afternoon, leaving students with few options once their classes or labs end. Flour & Salt, for example, closes at 2 p.m. and is open only Wednesday through Saturday, while FoJo Beans operates every day but closes around 1 or 2 p.m. Hamilton Eatery stays open slightly later, until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, yet this still does not accommodate students with evening classes or extended lab sessions. For those balancing back-to-back classes, labs, or extracurricular commitments, these limited hours can make it challenging to find a place to eat, work, or socialize off campus.

Extending business hours would not require shops to stay open late into the night, but even small adjustments could make a noticeable difference. Later hours would give students finishing classes in the late afternoon or early evening the chance to grab coffee, a quick meal, or a snack without relying solely on dining hall options. Upperclassmen living off campus would particularly benefit from nearby, accessible options, and businesses could see increased customers as students explore local establishments more frequently. Students already have a strong appreciation for these local spots and would overwhelmingly support extended hours that make them more accessible after class.

Some businesses already recognize the demand for later hours. Slices and Oliveri’s remain open until 8 p.m., which helps during the week, but weekend evenings present a different challenge. Friday and Saturday nights are when students are most active off campus, looking for spaces to socialize, study together, or enjoy a late meal after evening events. Currently, options are limited, which forces students to remain on campus or travel further for food. Extending weekend hours at Slices, Oliveri’s, and other establishments could fill this gap, providing spaces for students to gather.

Coordination among local businesses could make extending hours more manageable. Rather than every shop needing staff for longer shifts each night, different establishments could rotate which locations stay open later on particular days or weeks. This approach would ensure consistent evening access for students while reducing the strain on individual businesses and fostering a sense of community among business owners.

Even modest changes–such as staying open one or two hours later, particularly on weekends–could have a meaningful impact. Students would gain more flexibility, whether grabbing coffee after a late class, having a snack during a study session, or socializing with friends. Businesses could increase their customer base, and the town itself could become a more vibrant, student-friendly environment. By aligning operating hours more closely with the rhythms of campus life, local businesses could better serve students while strengthening their connection to the community.

Ultimately, the issue comes down to accessibility and opportunity. Students need spaces that accommodate the full scope of their daily schedules, not just mornings or early afternoons. Extending business hours would provide students with more choices, support local businesses, and create a livelier, more connected town. A small shift in hours could go a long way in strengthening the connection between students and the Hamilton community.