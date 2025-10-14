The Best Gifts for Every Type of Friend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

It can be tough to pick out gifts for friends, especially if you have only recently met them. Whether you’re shopping on a budget or ready to spend, this list has a gift curated for every type of friend.

For the athlete

Starting at $28, Jellycat offers sports-themed plushes for various sports, including hockey, football, skiing, snowboarding, baseball, soccer, tennis, pickleball, golf, table tennis, badminton, surfing, swimming, basketball, and weightlifting, making it a perfect addition to any athlete’s room.

For athletes who want a quick recovery after practice, the Theragun provides relief to muscles in a matter of minutes. Listed at $159.99.

For the athlete who needs to get up early for practice, this alarm shakes the bed, which ensures they won’t sleep through it. Listed at $89.95.

For the beauty lover

This fragrance set is perfect for the friend who is constantly exploring new scents. It includes three unique body and hair mists: Dream Moon, Island Vanilla, and Indian Coconut Nectar. Each comes in a convenient travel size, perfect for throwing in a bag or taking on a plane. Since there are three in the set, you can divide them among different friends, too. The best part is it’s only $2.50 at Ulta right now!

Makeup from Tarte is always a perfect gift for beauty lovers. This collector’s set allows you to give two gifts, as it comes with a hot cocoa scented set and a crème brûlée scented set. It is $59 (valued at $170).

If your friends love different products from different brands, Sephora favorites sets are a dream come true! It allows one to discover a variety of products for a fraction of the regular price. It is $69 (valued at $229). You can even split up the products and make sets for more than one friend.

For the coffee lover

This subscription allows your friend to try new blends every month. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. Subscriptions range from $16.99 to $101.94.

The superwisk is a frother for lattes and perfect for your friend who thinks they’re a brisita. It is currently going for $45.

This smart mug allows you to customize the exact temperature you want your coffee to stay at up to 90 minutes. It comes in 13 colors available in 14 oz and 10 oz, and costs $149.95.

For the colgate fan

This print encapsulates all the charm Hamilton has to offer. It’s a great keepsake for your friends who are graduating. Listed from $64.99 to $82.99.

The Jug has been a staple for so many students in Hamilton. A framed picture would make a cute addition to any room. Listed from $70 to $199.

This blanket, designed by artist Julia Gash, features all of Colgate’s iconic spots, making it a great keepsake or throw blanket. It is listed at $89.99.

For the creative friend

If your friend wants to get into crocheting but doesn’t know where to start, the wobbles offer great beginner kits. They start as low as $5, making it an affordable and fun gift!

Glitter tattoos are a fun way to express yourself and are perfect for Halloween and other social events. It’s currently listed at $16.32 (valued at $24.99).

Village Clay is a local pottery studio in town. Give them the experience of learning how to make their own pottery!

For the homebody

Books are always a thoughtful gift. The Love Hypothesis is a great book to get back into reading. It’s a romantic read with a fake dating trope. It is currently being adapted into a movie, so they’ll have something to look forward to after finishing the book. It is currently listed at $5.

A wax warmer is a safe gift that fills the room with your friends’ favorite scents, especially in the dorms where candles are not allowed. The design of a corner shop is also super cozy. It is $19.99 (valued at $24.99).

The Oodie is a blanket hoodie perfect for lounging around. It’s soft and oversized, perfect for the winter and fall. Right now, it is listed at $64.30 (valued at $89).

for the foodie

Homemade Baked Goods

Baking shows that you put a lot of time and effort into their gift. Even in the dorms, you can make one of the easy recipes from Colgate | Her Campus.

Shop local and get them a flour and salt pastry token! It’s right by campus, and their food is always so good!

Don’t feel like baking something, but still want to get them sweets? Then these cupcakes are for you! These go for as little as $37.

for the music lover

Custom playlist

Custom playlists are such a cute free gift to make the music lover in your life. It shows thought and appreciation and only takes a few minutes.

Merch

Fans love repping their favorite artists, so get them official merch or fan-made merch! You can even design your own fan-made merch for their favorite artist if you’re feeling creative.

Concerts are an unforgettable experience and something both of you can enjoy together! Whether it’s their favorite artist or a local band, it will be a fun time.

for the sentimental friend

Design them a custom magazine on Canva or InDesign, which is free using your Colgate email. Fill it with photos, quotes, inside jokes, and things that make them special. It takes time to make, but your friend will cherish it forever.

Pin boards have gone viral over the summer and are still trending, making it a perfect gift to make for your friend if they don’t already have one. You can customize it to your friend’s personality, too!

Reach out to your friends’ loved ones to write them letters, and compile them in a scrapbook. It requires a lot of planning, but it’s worth it.

for the tea lover

This is a gift that keeps on giving, featuring five different types of tea delivered to them for a minimum of three months, ranging from $20 to $90.

This tea steeper is small enough to fit in a small dorm or apartment. It makes making tea easy. It is currently listed at $32.

Shop local and buy honey from Johnston Honey Bee Farm! They have a light amber summer wildflower mix!

things to do together

Movies

Going to the movies can be so much fun, and we have a great movie theater in town, the Hamilton Theater! The best part is you’re supporting a local business, and tickets are only $10!

Dinner

Take them out to dinner! Hamilton has great dinner places, such as The Tavern at Colgate Inn, Slices, Friends and Pho, etc.

Spend a sunny weekend golfing! It’s a fun and relaxing way to spend time together.