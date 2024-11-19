The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As we all know, the best holiday of the year is coming up: Thanksgiving! I am a huge fan of Thanksgiving because of the time spent with family, watching football, and of course, eating the delicious foods. But what do you wear to Thanksgiving dinner? There are a lot of options but I have narrowed down some of the best ones I think you should wear to this year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
- Pants
-
Starting with a bit of a hot take: jeans. I usually wear jeans and a sweater to my family’s version of Thanksgiving. And I know what you’re thinking, that’s a horrible idea because they are going to be so uncomfortable after eating, but if the jeans are comfy there is no problem. Also, I love leather or dress pants for the holidays too! Some of my favorite comfy, yet stylish, pants (ranging from cheapest to most expensive) are listed below!
- Amazon ($32): Elastic High Waisted Waffle Knit Pants with Pockets
- Amazon ($35): Corduroy Pants with Pockets
- Aritzia (*SALE – $44): Bridger Leather Cargo Pant
- Urban Outfitters ($49): BDG Ozzy Loose Jean
- Free People ($78): Penny Pull-On Flare Jeans
- Sweaters
-
Again, sweaters are a staple in my closet during the holiday season. I tend to go with a nicer sweater for family dinners but also something I would wear on a daily occasion as well. Here are some perfect options for you.
- Amazon ($43): Casual Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullover
- Hollister ($45): Comfy Cloud Cable-Knit Crew Sweater
- Hollister ($45): Easy Off-the-Shoulder Sweater
- Zara ($46): Chenille Sweater
- Anthropologie (*SALE – $50): Smocked Cardigan Top
- Pac Sun ($62): Edikted Inga Oversized Cable Knit Sweater
- H&M ($75): Oversized Mohair-Blend Sweater
- Free People ($78): Blackbird Cardi
- Skirts
-
I was surprised to find out how many people opt to wear a skirt during Thanksgiving, yet it was one of the most popular items on Pinterest! I don’t love skirts because I tend to get cold and uncomfortable but if that’s your thing, go for it! I also love a good tights and skirt moment because I will say you can make some very cute outfits. My recommendations are below!
- Amazon ($18): Above Knee Silky Basic Skirt
- White Fox (*SALE – $25): Knit Maxi Skirt Natural
- Amazon ($28): Corduroy Mini Skirt Casual High Waist
- Aritzia (*SALE – $38): Prevail Skirt
- Urban Outfitters (*SALE – $45): Linen Maxi Skirt
- American Eagle ($50): Corduroy High-Waisted Pleated Mini Skort
- Dresses
-
There are so many different types of dresses to wear during the holiday season. You could go for a comfy and casual dress,or a more elegant choice. Either way, I think dresses never miss! They are always a cute option for any get-togethers where you want to dress up, especially for Thanksgiving!
- Amazon ($26): V Neck Knit Long Sleeve Dress
- Pac Sun (*SALE – $27): Hearts Strapless Plaid Mini Dress
- Pac Sun (*SALE – $33): Floral Tie Front Mini Dress
- American Eagle (*SALE – $33): Off-The-Shoulder Long-Sleeve Sweater Mini Dress
- Amazon ($40): Winter Ribbed Knit Sweater
- American Eagle: ($55): Long-Sleeve Sweetheart Mini Dress