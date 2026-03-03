Tell Me Lies: Season 3 Finale Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is time to say farewell to Lucy and Stephen and the chaotic, scandal-soaked universe of Tell Me Lies.

If you somehow missed the memo, Tell Me Lies, created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, thrives on dysfunction. The dark, messy college drama premiered on Hulu in 2022 and wrapped up its third and final season last Tuesday, ending on a finale that received mixed reviews from longtime fans.

The series follows Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten), a sharp, emotionally detached anti-hero navigating her years at the fictional Baird College in upstate New York between 2007 and 2009. The narrative is intercut with flash-forwards to 2015, set during a wedding for one of her former college friends.

What begins as a simple campus romance quickly curdles into a looping pattern of lies, secrets, and manipulation that ripples through their entire social circle at Baird.

The characters repeatedly make poor decisions and cross into damaging territory. Just when it seems like the characters have reached a breaking point, the story finds another way to twist the knife.

Just ahead of the Season 3 finale’s release on Hulu, showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer caught fans off guard by revealing that the episode would mark the end of Tell Me Lies altogether. She explained in a post shared on Instagram that the decision had always been intentional: “After three incredible seasons of Tell Me Lies, tonight’s episode will be the series finale.”

The conclusion was the ending she and her writing team had envisioned from the beginning.

The finale of Tell Me Lies turns the wedding celebration into a public reckoning. Long-buried truths and carefully concealed betrayals are dragged into the open in the most theatrical way possible, broadcast through a microphone, and impossible to ignore. In a matter of moments, relationships collapse, a brand-new marriage is destroyed, friendships splinter beyond recovery, and old traumas are ripped open again. The scene is pure chaos and the culmination of years of messy decisions and emotional self-sabotage.

The most hotly debated moment of the finale comes in its final stretch, when Stephen persuades Lucy to leave the reception with him. After everything that has already exploded that night, Lucy falls into her familiar pattern and follows him, abandoning the wreckage behind them in the hope, or illusion, of escape.

They don’t get very far. The two stop at a gas station and then, without warning or explanation, Stephen drives off, leaving Lucy standing alone in the middle of nowhere. The moment lands as a final act of control that strips away any remaining doubt about who Stephen is. Lucy looks around, stunned, before bursting into a fit of laughter.

This closing scene has sparked multiple readings among viewers. Did Stephen abandon Lucy because he no longer found her useful? Or was leaving her simply the opening move in yet another round of their game? Did Lucy purposefully get in the car because she knew what was coming?

The ambiguity is where the ending becomes most unsettling. Maybe the uncomfortable truth the series is leaving us with is that no matter how much Lucy grows, this toxic relationship continues to pull her back.