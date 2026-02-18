Super Bowl LX Belongs to Seattle

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Super Bowl LX, played on February 8th, 2026 at Levi’s stadium in Santa Clara, California, crowned the Seattle Seahawks as champions of the NFL’s 2025 season with a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots. With a composed, physical performance on both sides of the ball, Seattle secured the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy and delivered a highly controlled championship showing.

From kickoff, Seattle established its identity. The Seahawks leaned into a balanced offensive strategy, mixing an efficient passing game with a dominant presence on the ground. While the Patriots entered the game with momentum and a disciplined defensive reputation, they struggled to contain Seattle’s tempo. The Seahawks’ offensive line created space early, allowing the running game to dictate the pace and keep New England’s defense on the field.

The first half unfolded as a strategic battle, with both teams testing each other’s defensive schemes. However, Seattle began to separate itself through field position and sustained drives. By halftime, the Seahawks had built a steady lead, capitalizing on New England’s miscues and maintaining composure in high-pressure moments. The Patriots showed flashes of promise but were unable to convert key third downs, and their offensive line struggled throughout the night, giving up six sacks that repeatedly stalled potential momentum shifts, limiting their scoring opportunities.

The defining performance of the night came from running back Kenneth Walker III, who was named Super Bowl MVP. Walker delivered a dynamic performance finishing with 135 yards from scrimmage and consistently gaining tough yardage in crucial situations. His ability to break tackles and extend drives proved instrumental in keeping the Patriots’ offense off the field and preserving Seattle’s momentum.

Defensively, the Seahawks were equally impressive. Their pass rush disrupted timing in the Patriots’ backfield, while the secondary limited explosive plays downfield. The secondary, which consists of defensive backs responsible for covering wide receivers, tight ends, and defending against long passes, remained disciplined throughout the game. Seattle’s defensive backs stayed tight in coverage, prevented deep completions, and forced New England to rely on short, contested throws. New England managed to find the endzone late in the game, narrowing the deficit briefly, but Seattle’s control never truly wavered. A fourth-quarter scoring drive effectively sealed the outcome, and the final whistle confirmed a 29-13 victory that reflected the Seahawks’ consistency throughout the night.

As always, the Super Bowl extended beyond the game itself. The halftime show featured global superstar Bad Bunny, whose high-energy performance blended Latin trap, reggaeton, and pop influences into a visually dynamic production. Surprise appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin elevated the set, creating one of the most talked-about halftime moments in recent years. The performance celebrated cultural artistry while delivering the spectacle and production value audiences expect on football’s biggest stage.

Super Bowl LX will be remembered not only for its final score but for the clarity of Seattle’s performance. In a championship defined by execution and resilience, the Seahawks demonstrated what it means to rise to the moment. Their victory adds a new chapter to the franchise’s history and reinforces the enduring significance of the Super Bowl as both a sporting event and a cultural phenomenon.