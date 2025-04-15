This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

This February, WRCU, Colgate University’s student radio, celebrated its 75th anniversary. Despite the radio station’s long history on campus, it can go unnoticed by those surfing through stations in their car or sitting in the Coop doing their work. Here are five radio shows you should tune into before the semester ends to support your peers (plus some extra DJ recommendations):

Like a River Runs with Maxwell Walker

Maxwell Walker (current General Manager of WRCU and recovering music-snob) hosts Like a River Runs every Thursday at 1 p.m. Like a River Runs was born when Maxwell started listening to other songs and albums produced by Jack Antonoff, lead singer of his favorite band, The Bleachers. He realized that so many songs that may seem completely unrelated are connected. On Like a River Runs, Maxwell picks a song to start with and then sees where that song can take him in the music industry, whether through producers, singers, or songwriters. What I love most about Like a River Runs is that you truly never know where Maxwell is going to take you next during the show

DJ Recommends: That ’80s Show with Nina Hallberg

Bedtime Stories with Ben Yanni

Every Monday at 11 pm, you know where I’ll be: In bed, computer open, listening to my favorite late-night radio show. Bedtime Stories hosted by Ben Yanni is a concept show based on beloved bedtime stories such as Goodnight Moon (my favorite of the shows he’s done this semester) and Where the Wild Things Are. Every week, Ben chooses a new story and plays songs that match the vibe of that book’s title and themes. While staying up late to listen to the radio may seem wild, many college students are up studying, often listening to music while they work anyway, so why not turn off the playlist and tune into WRCU instead?

DJ Recommends listening to: Lost Wisdom with Wyatt Thompson

You’ve Been Dumped with Libby Stearns (my show!)

This is a not-so-subtle plug for my own radio show, which is onMondays at 2 p.m. You’ve Been Dumped is what I like to call the musical version of a photo dump, where I play songs that I’ve had on repeat the week before or songs that encompass the vibe of that week. On You’ve Been Dumped, I play a host of genres and artists, but for the most part, pop music. YBD is the perfect show to explore new music, rediscover nostalgic classics, and everything in between.

DJ Recommendation: Mr. President Press Play! with Lauren Pyon, Kiera Tran, and Georgia Sones

Business as Usual with Emma McCartan

Saturdays at 4 pm, you can tune into Business as Usual with junior Emma McCartan, a radio show highlighting a different success story on campus every week. Each show features a different guest brought on air to discuss their “win of the week.” The guest sends Emma songs associated with their win for her to play, and Emma plays her own songs. Emma says what she loves most about her show as a new DJ is learning “about so many cool things people are doing at Colgate, and also finding so many good songs!” In addition to finding new music, Business as Usual celebrates the Colgate community and all the fantastic things happening on campus every week.

DJ Recommends: Hardcore Will Never Die with Sophie Karbstein

The B-Sides with Kyra Lincoln and Scarlet Fishkind

On The B-Sides, hosts Kyra and Scarlet (one of WRCU’s music directors) show their listeners the niche, unknown songs of popular genres and albums. Every week, the hosts pick a new genre and play songs on the B-Side of famous albums within it to show love to the lesser-known songs. You can tune into the B-Sides every Monday at 3 pm, a perfect time to get work done while discovering new music!

DJ Kyra Recommends: Rat Posse with Lottie Alen Emerson, Josie Chase, Molly Opalsky

DJ Scarlet Recommends: Route 13 with Kyra Lincoln and Anna DiSorbo

WRCU is home to radio shows of all kinds, making it a place for all types of listeners to find new music and enjoy old classics. You can tune into all these shows and so many on your phone or computer by clicking this link.