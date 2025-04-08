Staying Motivated During the Job Search: Why Persistence Pays Off

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

Like many seniors, I started the job search early, thinking that with enough effort, I could secure a position before the stress of second semester set in. I researched companies, fine-tuned my resume, agonized over cover letters, and reached out to professionals for networking calls. I did everything I was “supposed” to do. Yet, by January, I had applied to over 300 jobs and still had nothing to show for it.

At a certain point, rejection starts to feel personal. After every unanswered application or “We’ve decided to move forward with other candidates” email, I questioned whether I was even qualified for the jobs I was applying to. I wondered if I was aiming too high, if my resume wasn’t strong enough, or if I had made some fatal mistake in an interview that cost me the role. It was frustrating, exhausting, and more than anything, deeply disheartening. But I kept going, mostly because I didn’t have a choice. And then, in March, I finally got an offer.

The job search is a process that no one truly prepares you for. It’s tedious, unpredictable, and at times, demoralizing. If you’re currently in the thick of it, feeling stuck in a loop of applications, rejections, and radio silence, here’s what I learned along the way—insights that helped me stay motivated when the process felt endless.

One Offer is Enough

When you’re applying to dozens of jobs a week, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that success means receiving multiple offers or having recruiters fighting over you. In reality, you only need one company to say yes. That’s it. It doesn’t matter how many applications were ignored or how many interviews didn’t pan out, the moment you accept an offer, all of the rejection emails become irrelevant. The process isn’t about stacking up wins; it’s about finding the right fit.

Rejection is Not a Reflection of Your Abilities

I​​t’s easy to assume that every rejection means you weren’t “good enough,” but hiring decisions are based on so many factors beyond your control. Sometimes, it’s a matter of internal hires, budget changes, or simply that another candidate had an extra year of experience. I had interviews that went incredibly well, where I participated in several interviews with the same company and felt like I connected with the team, only to be told they chose someone else. Those moments stung, but I had to remind myself that just because one company didn’t pick me didn’t mean another wouldn’t.

Small Wins Matter

When the only thing that feels like true “success” is a job offer, the months leading up to it can feel like failure. But that’s not the case. Getting an interview? That’s progress. Connecting with a recruiter who offers helpful advice? That’s progress. Improving your answers to common interview questions? Still progress. It’s hard to see in the moment, but every step you take gets you closer, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the time.

Don’t Do It Alone

The job search can feel incredibly isolating, especially when it seems like everyone around you is landing jobs while you’re still stuck in application purgatory. Talking to people, friends, professors, mentors, and even other job seekers helped me stay sane. I leaned on friends for pep talks, vented to my family when I was frustrated, and reached out to alumni and my career advisor, who reassured me that this process takes time. No one succeeds entirely on their own, so don’t be afraid to ask for advice or simply for someone to remind you that you’re not alone in this.

Take Breaks. Seriously, Take Breaks

I went through phases where I treated job searching like a full-time job–spending hours every day scouring LinkedIn, rewriting my resume, and refreshing my inbox. It was exhausting, and it wasn’t sustainable. If you feel burned out, step away. Close your laptop. Do something that has nothing to do with job applications. The search will still be there when you get back, and you’ll be in a much better mindset to tackle it.

Trust That Everything Will Work Out, Even When It Feels Like It Won’t

I won’t say “everything happens for a reason” because that’s not always helpful. But I will say that at some point, it does work out. It might not be as quickly as you hoped, and the path might not look the way you expected, but you will find an opportunity that aligns with your skills and goals. Looking back, I realize that all the rejection and waiting led me to the right role, even if I couldn’t see it at the time.

If you’re in the middle of this process, feeling like you’re never going to get an offer, keep going. Keep applying. Keep pushing forward. Your opportunity will come. And when it does, all of the stress, doubt, and frustration will suddenly feel like a distant memory.