Springfest Drama: COIN’s Sudden Breakup and Colgate’s Last-Minute Artist Swap

Springfest is one of the most anticipated events of the year at Colgate, with students eagerly awaiting the fun activities it offers. However, this year, the selection process for the headlining artist took an unexpected turn, leading to last-minute changes and plenty of speculation.

Back in mid-December, the Colgate Office of Student Involvement (OSI) announced that the indie-pop band “COIN” would be performing at Springfest. The band is best known for their 2017 hit “Talk Too Much“, a catchy alt-pop hit that gained popularity over the years. While reactions were mixed, mainly about how many students weren’t familiar with COIN’s music, students were still thrilled to see the band perform.

However, over a month later, in a surprising twist, COIN’s lead singer, Chase Lawrence, posted on the band’s Instagram page that “COIN can no longer continue as a band.” Lawrence announced he had “revelations” about drummer Ryan Winnen and guitarist Joe Memmel that conflicted with his personal values. While specific details about the allegations were not disclosed, Lawrence emphasized the importance of taking accountability and expressed devastation for those affected by his ex-band members’ doings.

This announcement not only shocked COIN’s fanbase but also left Colgate in a tough spot; Springfest’s headliner was suddenly off the table.

With COIN officially disbanded, speculation spread across campus about who would replace them, let alone if Colgate would be able to secure a singer. With such a sudden loss, students began to have concerns about whether Springfest would be as exciting as it has been in past years.

Finally, on February 11, OSI sent an email announcing that Colgate had booked a new performer: “Jay Sean”. Best known for his 2009 hit “Down“, Jay Sean brings a nostalgic early-2000s pop-R&B vibe, offering a very different style of music compared to COIN.

With the unexpected artist switch-up, this year’s Springfest has already been startling even with it still being months away.

Now, students are left wondering: Will Jay Sean deliver a performance that lives up to the hype? Only time will tell.