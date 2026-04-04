This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the first official day of spring behind us, it’s only right to listen to music that matches the vibes of this beautiful season. Appreciating the longer, sunnier days, with birds chirping is only made better with a playlist that captures the energy of spring. Whether you are out on a walk, getting some work done, or hanging out with your friends, here are some songs you can listen to:

“Losing You” by Solange

“The Complete Knock” by Blood Orange

“Charcoal Baby” by Blood Orange

“Best to You” by Blood Orange and Empress Of

“Cologne” by beabadoobee

“Fashion Killa” by A$AP Rocky

“Let It Happen” by Tame Impala

“Breathe Deeper” by Tame Impala

“goosebumps” by Travis Scott

“Swim Good” by Frank Ocean

“Thinkin Bout You” by Frank Ocean

“striptease” by carwash

“Supercut” by Lorde

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

“Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac

“Normal Girl” by SZA

“Good Days” by SZA

“Everything is Embarrassing” by Sky Ferreira

“Be Your Girl” by Teedra Moses and KAYTRANADA

“Dancing in The Flames” by The Weeknd

“Sunshine Baby” by The Japanese House

“Aquamarine” by Addison Rae

“Headphones on” by Addison Rae

“Calling After Me” by Wallows

“West Coast” by Lana Del Rey

“Stateside” by PinkPantheress

“Cross Your Mind” by Shelly

“Baby Baby” by Sports

“Bleed” by Malcolm Todd feat. Omar Apollo

“Season 2 Weight Loss” by Harry Styles

“You Know What” by N.E.R.D

These are just some examples of great songs that embody spring. Feel free to make your own spring playlist as well; it can be a really fun way to bridge the gap between slower songs that you listen to in the winter and the upbeat/energetic songs you listen to in the summer. Happy listening!