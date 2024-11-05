Spring Into Success: Crafting A Balanced Spring Schedule

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

With course selection now upon us, we are facing one of the most dreaded times of the semester. For many, the process can be stressful and overwhelming, often leading to a great deal of frustration. Sometimes you get lucky with an early time slot and secure all the classes you desire. Other times, you may end up with options that are less than exciting.

However, one aspect you can control is creating a balanced schedule. Here are some tips to help you achieve that balance:

1. Know Yourself: Understanding your own habits and preferences is key. If you’re a morning person, then signing up for that 8:30 a.m. class might be a perfect fit. Conversely, if you struggle to wake early, it’s better to choose a more realistic start time. Maybe that 10:20 class is more appealing. Trust me, you’ll be grateful you gave this some extra thought.

2. Avoid Overcommitting: While it’s natural to feel ambitious, take a moment to assess your current commitments. Do you really need to take two labs or two 300-level classes simultaneously? Planning out future semesters can help you evenly distribute more demanding courses, ensuring that you don’t become overwhelmed. Be sure to consider your other commitments outside of classes, whether it be a sport, club, or job, when thinking about your time commitments for the semester.

3. Be Mindful of Breaks: It’s essential to include breaks and downtime in your schedule. This will help you recharge and maintain your focus throughout the semester. Allocate time for leisure activities, hobbies, or simply relaxing with friends.

4. Balance: Although it may be tempting to load classes in the beginning of the week in order to gain a Friday with no classes, make sure you are not overburdening yourself. While a Friday off may be nice, a Monday-Thursday with four classes each day is exhausting!

5. Diversify Classes: Diversifying your schedule with different types of classes can keep you engaged and reduce burnout. Try mixing lectures with more hands-on or discussion-based classes, or blending topics that interest you with core requirements. A balanced mix will keep your mind fresh and make each day feel less repetitive.

6. Check Out Course Descriptions: Look at the course descriptions for courses you’re interested in. It can give you a clearer picture of the course’s expectations, workload, and grading criteria, allowing you to plan more effectively.

7. Seek Balance Outside the Classroom: Lastly, remember that a balanced schedule isn’t just about classes, it includes self-care, socializing, and activities you enjoy. Building in time for hobbies, exercise, or campus events can help you stay grounded and motivated throughout the semester.

Good luck! And remember — even if things don’t go the way you planned, there is always the drop/add period to make some changes.