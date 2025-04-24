The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

As spring rolls around and the weather gets (slightly) warmer, I’m just as excited to refresh my fragrance lineup as I am my wardrobe. Fresh, floral scents perfectly embody the season’s spirit of renewal, growth, and sunny optimism. Whether you want to splurge and treat yourself to an end-of-semester gift or look for something affordable that still smells incredible, I’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of spring scents for every budget:

OUAI Melrose Place ($64)

This spring staple opens with notes of champagne, pink peppercorn, and lychee, leading into a heart of rose, peony, and jasmine. It then settles into a base of white musk, cedarwood, and sandalwood. This effortlessly breezy, L.A.-inspired scent is the ultimate “clean girl” fragrance as it smells like you just stepped out of the shower.

Glossier You Doux ($78)

Think of the classic Glossier You scent, but with an elegant twist. It opens softly with sweet violet, then settles into a cozy, smoky blend of palo santo and frankincense, warmed by hints of myrrh and ambrette. Due to its airy and woody elements, this scent reminds me of a softer and creamier version of Le Labo’s iconic Santal 33.

Replica Springtime in a Park ($165)

Exactly what you’d imagine a romantic afternoon in a blooming park smells like. Juicy pear and blackcurrant give a sweet and light smell that settles into lilies and jasmine, and is rounded off by a cozy musk and vanilla finish. It smells like sunshine on your skin: fresh, floral, and dreamy.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia ($168)

Sophisticated yet playful, this fragrance pairs juicy pear notes with freesia, and adds warm depth with amber and patchouli (earthy and subtly spicy). It’s perfect for days when you want something luxurious but still light enough for everyday wear. Think brunch dates, spring weddings, or your internship’s happy hour.

Diptyque Do Son ($185)

Inspired by the breezy shores of Vietnam’s Halong Bay, Do Son is an elegant white floral fragrance with lush tuberose and jasmine, as well as elements of a salty ocean breeze. Perfect for those looking for a nice, clean scent. A user posted on Fragrantica, “This smells like your in a upscale hotel in Europe and you open your window at dusk and you hear the faint sounds of the city and smell the ocean from nearby and the petals from a nearby flowering tree are drifting away in the evening breeze” and I couldn’t agree more.

Byredo Mojave Ghost ($320)

If you want to invest in something truly special, Mojave Ghost is a unique, sweet, and clean fragrance thanks to sapodilla fruit, magnolia, and ambrette. It dries down beautifully into a sophisticated woody-musk. Versatile enough to wear for everyday classes yet elegant enough for fancy dinners, Mojave Ghost is the ultimate treat-yourself spring perfume and my top pick.

Le Labo Another 13 ($335)

Hints of pear, jasmine, and ambrette blend seamlessly into a warm, clean, skin-like musk, making this addictive for a reason. Due to its secret ingredient, Iso E Super, it has that irresistible salty-skin feel that will have people stop and ask what you’re wearing.

Whether you’re drawn to floral, fruity, or fresh notes, there’s a spring fragrance that fits your style and your budget!