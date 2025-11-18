SNAP Benefits Caught in Legal and Political Gridlock

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is facing one of its most uncertain moments in recent history. As the federal government shutdown continues and legal battles over funding unfold, millions of Americans who rely on the program are unsure when they will receive their full benefits.

SNAP is the largest federal food assistance program in the United States, serving more than 40 million people each month. It helps low-income individuals and families purchase groceries through an Electronic Benefit Transfer card, which functions like a debit card at approved stores. The program is federally funded but administered by individual states, which means disruptions at the federal level affect households differently across the country.

The crisis began when Congress failed to pass an appropriations bill, leaving the Department of Agriculture without guaranteed funding for November. In early November, the USDA instructed states not to send full benefit payments to processors until further notice. This directive caused widespread confusion, as some states issued partial payments while others waited for additional guidance. For many families, that meant checking their EBT cards and finding no funds available.

Uncertainty deepened when a federal judge in Rhode Island ordered the USDA to resume full payments, citing the severe hardship caused by the delays. The administration appealed the ruling, and the Supreme Court temporarily blocked it while the case was reviewed. This legal back and forth has left states in limbo and recipients unsure what to expect. New York chose to move forward with full benefits, Pennsylvania paused after issuing some payments, and Texas announced that it would issue only about 65 percent of the usual amount beginning November 10.

The consequences of the funding disruption have been immediate. Food banks across the country report record demand; Feeding America has described the situation as catastrophic. Households that depend on SNAP often include children, seniors, and people with disabilities, many of whom have no financial buffer to absorb missed payments. The program is not only vital for families but also for the economy. According to the USDA, every dollar spent through SNAP generates roughly one dollar and fifty cents in economic activity, supporting grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and local retailers.

Congress is now working on a funding package that would reopen the government and restore SNAP payments. The Senate has already passed the bill, but it is waiting on approval from the House. In the meantime, the Supreme Court’s final decision will determine whether states must immediately resume full benefits or continue withholding funds. Some states have already taken independent action. New Mexico approved state-level emergency food assistance to fill the gap until January, an approach other states may consider adopting if the stalemate continues.

The disruption highlights how fragile the nation’s food safety net can be. SNAP benefits are not optional or easily delayed for the people who depend on them. Even a brief lapse in funding can mean skipped meals, increased reliance on charities, and difficult choices between food, rent, and medical care. The program was designed to prevent exactly these situations, but it can only function when political and legal systems ensure consistent support.

As officials in Washington debate and courts deliberate, millions of Americans are waiting for stability. For them, SNAP is not a political issue or a line item in a budget; it is a necessity that allows them to eat. Until funding is restored, food security remains out of reach.