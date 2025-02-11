This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter.

The question of whether art can be separated from the artist has long been a topic of debate in the media. Some argue that the personal beliefs of an artist should not impact how their art is appreciated, while others contend that an artist’s character is inherently tied to their work, making appreciation of the work an endorsement of the artist’s actions or beliefs.

While artists are inevitably bound to say things that are not to the liking of everyone, the moral dilemma of whether or not it’s possible to separate the two has challenged many people.

Take Kanye West, for example. He is one of the most well-known and influential rappers of all time. However, in October 2022, he made a series of appalling anti-semitic remarks, including praising Hitler during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Kanye’s comments were difficult to ignore, forcing many to confront their stance on separating the art from the artist.

In response to Kanye’s unacceptable comments, Adidas discontinued Kanye’s Yeezy collection at the time, and began to sell off Yeezy stocks, delivering a clear message that it is not possible to separate an artist from their work. However, on the contrary, many people continue to listen and appreciate Kanye’s music. In fact, his Spotify monthly listeners increased by 176.7% compared to his usual growth. So, is it possible to separate the two?

There are several complex aspects to this topic to consider, especially when an artist you’ve liked for years says or does something unacceptable. Can you still enjoy music created before the controversial statements while choosing not to support their future music? Or does any support of their art support their beliefs and actions? Where is the line drawn?

The fashion industry offers little clarity on where to draw the line. While Adidas made the statement that it is not possible to separate the two, the coveted 2023 Met Gala suggested otherwise, as the theme was in honor of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing. The late fashion designer, praised for his iconic designs for Chanel, made numerous Islamophobic remarks. But despite his controversial statements, his contributions to the fashion industry were still honored at what is arguably one of the most prestigious celebrations of fashion and design. The 2023 Met Gala theme delivers a high-profile message that it is possible to separate the art from the artist; however, it doesn’t diminish the moral quandary that exists within this topic.

And what about movies? Is it okay to enjoy The Lord of the Rings, despite who produced it?

Harvey Weinstein, a former film producer, convicted sex offender, and frequently associated with the #MeToo movement has produced many films. Along with the Lord of the Rings series, Weinstein has produced many other very popular films which have been heavily praised in the film industry, but the rape allegations are ongoing. Many enjoy his movies, while many have called for a boycott of his work. Should people not watch his movies because of his convictions, or is it okay to enjoy the films but shame his actions?

Evidently, whether or not it is possible to separate the artist from the art is a highly complex question, and it is impossible to determine the answer without considering both sides of the debate. On the one hand, people may argue that no matter the circumstances, an artist is inseparably tied to their work because of the actions of the opinions expressed by the artist. On the other hand, some argue an artist’s beliefs can be separated from their art and that art should be judged independently on its own merits.

Ultimately, whether or not it’s possible to separate the art from the artist is a personal choice that depends on one’s morals and beliefs. I personally believe that it is possible to separate the two. Acknowledging contributions to various artistic industries- whether in music, fashion or film- without normalizing and accepting the artist’s bigotry and unacceptable statements is, I believe, is a realistic approach to the dilemma. However, at the end of the day, where the line is drawn stems from one’s personal perspective.

Article was originally published on NHS courant and revised for Her Campus Colgate.