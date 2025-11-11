Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night on DWTS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Colgate chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Tonight on Dancing With the Stars, they honor Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends by performing to their music. There was another guest judge this week, Flavor Flav, an American rapper, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and TV personality. The couple at the top of the leaderboard this week will be receiving bonus points and immunity from a dance round next week, so it’s high stakes. This week, there was a lot of energy and intensity, so let’s see if these dances rocked out or missed.

*WARNING SPOILERS AHEAD*

Dylan and Daniella

Tonight, Dylan and Daniella danced a Jive to “I’m Still Standing,” which was a great pick for him. This dance was a lot more nimble than I would’ve expected, and I was impressed by how quickly and sharply he was moving. I also like the addition of the shirt rip, coming off of his win for Sexiest Tattoos in the Sexiest Man competition last week. I do find myself predominantly watching Daniella during their dances, but he did a good job getting my attention this week. The judges complimented his athleticism and grace, as well as his quick feet, although they called him to have a little more energy and pointed out a pass he messed up a little bit. He received an eight, two nines, and a ten, and I would’ve given him a nine.

Alix and Val

Next up was Alix and Val performing a Paso Doble to “Livin’ on a Prayer.” This dance was SO good, really intense, and it showed a different side of Alix. I think that she had a lot of power in this dance and worked her skirt very well. The rock and roll costumes were also really hot on Alix and Val, and added to the dance. The judges complimented how fierce the dance was, as well as her timing and control in the dance. Carrie Anne even said that this was the “gold standard of dance,” which is a great compliment. Alix received three tens from the real judges and a nine from Flavor Flav, which is crazy, because I think, yet again, she was robbed of a perfect score. In a later interview, it was revealed that he meant to give Alix a ten but couldn’t figure out how to work the computer system, which makes me think that the show needs to do a better job of teaching guest judges how to use this system.

Andy and emma

This week, Andy and Emma are back once again with a contemporary to “God Only Knows.” I like the addition of lifts in this week’s dance, although I thought his actual steps were better last week. I think the concept of this dance was really thought out, and Emma does a good job making Andy look good with her choreography. The judges complimented how raw Andy is with his audience and how dance has shown who he is and also broke him open to share more than expected. He received three sevens and a nine from Flavor Flav, and I agree with the sevens.

Whitney and Mark

Next up was Whitney and Mark dancing a Paso Doble to “No More Tears.” This week, I am looking for more acting from Whitney, and I was a little bit disappointed with what she brought to the table. Although her acting was over the top, I think it was too goofy for an intense Paso Doble, which is a shame because it was distracting me from her actual dance technique, which is amazing. I was also a little confused why the dance was spider themed when in their package they said it was going to be a classic bull fighting theme. The judges complimented how the dance was classic, ferocious, and edgy, although they pointed out a few foot stumbles she had in the dance. Whitney received three tens and a nine, and I agree with Carrie Anne for once, and also would’ve given her a nine purely because the acting was throwing me off. They also won immunity for a dance challenge next week and two bonus points to count towards their score next week, which is a huge advantage, although she and Alix were tied for first in terms of/on/etc.. whose dance I liked better.

Danielle and pascha

Danielle and Pascha dance a contemporary dance tonight to the song “Dream On.” I think that this dance filled a lot more space than last week, although it was a little bit clunky at times. There were a couple of moments in the choreography that were really odd, like the little fight scene and the ending pose, but other than that, this dance was pretty solid. I think I like Danielle doing ballroom more than I like her doing contemporary because this dance didn’t do much for me. The judges complimented her resilience as well as her storytelling and emotion. They also pointed out the fact that there were a few mishaps in the dance, but nothing too major. Danielle received two eights and two nines, and I agree with the eights. I absolutely can’t believe that Danielle went home over Andy, and I think the new wave fans of the show are ruining the entire thing because they keep voting for people who can’t dance.

Elaine and alan

I am very happy to see Elaine is back this week doing a Viennese waltz to “What the World Needs Now.” This dance was very clean and beautiful; her frame looked a little bit stiff to me, but it had a lot of pretty elements. I liked all of the spins that Alan incorporated into the dance, and I think this showcased her talent very well. The judges mentioned her ability to sell the dance and complimented how resilient and radiant she is. They all mentioned how impressive it was for her to be coming back from an injury, and it was clear she hadn’t missed a beat. Elaine received three nines and a ten, and I agree with the nines.

Jordan and ezra

Jordan and Ezra danced a Jazz dance to “River Deep, Mountain High,” which was a very energetic number. I loved the tumbling pass at the start of the dance, and I love how Ezra incorporated a viral dance from Glee (the Santana dance, if you know, you know). This dance was very well choreographed to Jordan’s strengths, and Ezra has been consistently doing a good job with this. I liked the energy in this dance, and it was a very solid jazz dance. The judges complimented how Jordan isn’t afraid to take risks and how precise and spectacular the dance was. Jordan received two nines and two tens, and I, too, would’ve given her a ten.

Robert and whitney

Robert and Whitney were next to dance a Paso Doble to “Icky Thump.” This dance was a stressful one for Robert because the two other men doing it tonight were Mark and Val, who are both extremely talented as pros. I think Robert lived up to his role in this dance beautifully. I loved the segment alone he did on stage, and I love that I actually watched him in the dance, not just Whitney. There were some times where the timing wasn’t perfect, but the rest of the dance made up for those small errors. The judges complimented how smooth and commanding Robert was this week, and did point out his small wobbles. Robert received two nines and two tens, and I would’ve given him a nine as well this week. I love seeing him grow week to week, and it is very impressive to see him progress from having no dance experience to where he is now.

Team Dance Competition

Next up was the dance competition as a group, in which the teams had a group section, followed by individual partnering and a section where the stars danced with either Julianne or Alfonzo by themselves without their pros. Let’s see how Team Chicago and Team Kool did!

Team chicago

Team Chicago was composed of Danielle, Whitney, Jordan, Dylan, and Alfonzo, along with their pros, and danced to the song “25 or 6 to 4.” This dance had some bizarre costumes that I didn’t quite understand, but they were so in sync for the group parts that I didn’t mind. I think Jordan and Ezra stole the show with their showstopping lift, which helped make up for the dance without the pros being a little bit simplistic or juvenile. I think it was funny that Alfonzo incorporated his signature dance move, “The Carlton,” and had the whole group do it as well. The judges admired how tight and slick this dance was, as well as all of the different elements coming together to make an excellent group dance. This dance received a perfect forty, or four tens, from the judges, which was added to all of the individuals on the team’s scores for the night.

Team kool

Team Kool was last to dance tonight, the team being composed of Andy, Alix, Elaine, Robert, and Julianne. This team was definitely the “personality hires,” and their package was actually really funny. I liked their theme of graduation and celebration as they danced to “Celebration” performed by Kool and the Gang. Alix and Val carried this dance for sure, and Alan and Elaine also had a good partner pass. I liked their section without the pros a lot better than the last team, but they were considerably less in sync than the last team due to having Andy. I think it is really showing during a group dance who shouldn’t be there, and although I love Andy’s personality, his dancing really brought the group down as a whole. The judges also noticed the lack of synchronicity, but complimented their amazing energy and acting. They received two nines and two tens, and all had thirty-eight points added to their individual scores.

Next week, the show will be celebrating its twentieth birthday, so come back then to see my thoughts!