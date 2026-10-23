Review of Hamilton’s Newest Restaurant: Clio

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I’ve been waiting for a Mediterranean restaurant to open up in Hamilton since I was a freshman at Colgate, so when I heard about a new spot on Utica Street, I knew I had to try it for myself. Opening this past summer, Clio is a restaurant and bar combining Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. If you’re looking for an upscale place for a special occasion, date night, or simply an escape from dining hall fare, Clio is definitely a great pick!

Right when you walk into Clio, the atmosphere instantly feels warm and intimate, while also maintaining a modern, elegant feel. The first thing I noticed about the interior was the mix of wood tones, chic furniture, and quirky light fixtures. From the warm lighting to the curved archways, the space feels effortlessly tasteful. The seating orientation also feels thoughtful, providing great options for larger groups. The vibe is perfect if you and your friends are looking for a reason to get dressed up and go somewhere that feels like a step-up from the typical college town restaurant. Despite Clio’s high-end vibe, it still feels inviting and comfortable, making it a great place to have a fun dinner.

Clio’s menu offers a variety of options, featuring a mix of Italian favorites and lighter Mediterranean-inspired dishes, making it so that everyone can find something they like. My friends and I found that there were so many options that sounded good, that it was difficult to decide what to order. The menu features many small and shareable appetizers that range in price. They offered patatas bravas, burrata, and a green salad that were all great! One of my favorite items that we ordered was the mezze platter, including hummus, butter beans, labneh, and more. The entrée options range from chicken parmesan, carbonara, braised veal, and so much more, making it so you can find something perfect for whatever mood you’re in. Personally, I found the appetizers to be the highlight of the meal, so next time I would opt for a variety of smaller plates rather than ordering entrées. We also ordered a simple “little dessert”–strawberries and nutella– and it was the perfect way to end the meal. Ultimately, the menu feels elevated while featuring comfort foods and still offering variety to make the dining experience feel special. Whether you’re looking to try something new or stick with a familiar favorite, Clio’s menu offers a little bit of everything, making it a great place to visit if you’re going with people who have different tastes.

While Clio is definitely more of a splurge than most of the restaurants in Hamilton, it is definitely worth it if you’re looking for a fun outing. Between the trendy atmosphere and expansive menu, it provides an upscale experience for customers. I would highly recommend Clio for a birthday dinner, date night, or a nicer spot for when family comes to visit. As someone who has been looking forward to a Mediterranean restaurant opening in Hamilton, I can definitely see myself going back to Clio.